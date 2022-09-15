Pacific pride

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Pupils from St Francis Xavier School perform during Otago Polyfest at the Edgar Centre on Tuesday.

This year the event, run by Te Mana Ahua Ake Trust, marked the 50th anniversary of the petition presented to Parliament to support teaching of Te Reo Maori in schools.

Co-chairwoman of the trust Pip Laufiso said it had worked alongside Te Taura Whiri for many years and was grateful that this year they had come on board as a significant partner.

‘‘With Otago Polyfest on during Te Wiki o Te Reo Maori, this relationship gives our kaupapa (principles) an additional depth and meaning for our young people.’’

Since its beginning in 1993, the Otago Polyfest has been a significant annual cultural event for Otago early learning services, schools, high schools and whanau, encouraging participation, inclusion and positive cross-cultural relationships.

Festival Director Tanya Muagututi’a said after the recent challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was nothing like an arena full of excited young people and their whanau celebrating their cultures and art forms.

‘‘This year is all about those young people and their joy in being part of this incredible event.

‘‘Participation in an event like this shapes our young people’s world view and makes deep lasting memories,’’ she said.

Over 100 schools and groups performed during the festival this year.