Pair to offer different perspectives

Connor Knights (left, 15) and St Hilda's Collegiate School pupil Tunmise Adebowale (16) will bring their unique perspectives to the Dunedin Youth Council.PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Helping represent diversity on the Dunedin Youth Council are new members King’s High School pupil Connor Knights and St Hilda's Collegiate School pupil Tunmise Adebowale. They join about 20 youth councillors representing schools in Dunedin.

Connor said as a member of the LGBTQ+ community they felt it was important to have a wide diversity on the youth council.

"If we were focusing on pride month, for example, I can provide a different perspective towards it."

One issue they were keen to support was mental health, in particular for members of the rainbow community.

Tunmise said she was a "third-culture kid" because she was born in Nigeria, grew up in South Africa, and then moved to New Zealand, as well as experiencing other countries during her travels.

"Being in different parts of the world has widened my perspective and has made me more open-minded."

"I feel you get the best ideas when you listen to other people rather than speak."

Dunedin City Council manager community development and events Joy Lanini said for the council it was important to understand the views and ambitions of young people.

Established in 2015, the Dunedin Youth Council was a key group in the council’s engagement with young people.

Youth councillors represented their high schools and encouraged participation and engagement with peers on council and other projects that affected them, she said.



