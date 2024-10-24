Pakistani weddings on show

Pakistan Association of Otago president Dr Zohaib Rana says a new show aims to showcase many aspects of traditional Pakistani weddings. PHOTOS: SIMON HENDERSON

A new cultural event next year promises to showcase the vibrant traditions of a traditional Pakistani wedding.

The Pakistan Association of Otago is planning a multicultural wedding gala day, to take place on Sunday, February 16, at the More FM Arena.

Vice-president Humara Fiaz said many people had expressed curiosity about Pakistani weddings.

"People are quite interested in those things and they want to know what happens in our weddings," she said.

A Pakistani wedding typically spanned five days, each marked by a different cultural ritual.

Pakistan Association of Otago vice-president Humara Fiaz is looking forward to providing information about Pakistani weddings.

These include mayon, a ceremony involving the application of oils and fragrances to the bride and sometimes to the groom as well, to prepare them for the coming festivities, and dholki, a musical gathering where family members and neighbours sing traditional songs accompanied by energetic drumming to begin the celebration with joy and rhythm.

"Every night they sing together."

Another ceremony, mehndi, is a colourful night full of traditional music and dance as well as applying intricate henna designs to the bride’s hands and feet.

Next is baraat, a grand wedding procession where the groom’s family escorts the bride from her home to the groom’s home, symbolising her transition into her new family.

The celebrations culminate in a post-wedding feast called walima, hosted by the groom’s family as a final celebration.

"So walima is the reception, so on the second day or the third day of the wedding the groom’s family invites everyone, bride’s side, groom’s side, friends, to come and have a feast with them and it is another big function of the wedding."

The wedding gala day aims not only to portray these distinct rituals but also to highlight the diversity within Pakistani culture.

"We have five provinces, different languages in five provinces, different clothing, different traditions, different customs."

The gala day would aim to highlight those differences, Mrs Fiaz said.

Attendees can expect to see various traditional Pakistani wedding outfits, some worn by local women who will participate in a fashion show.

There are plans for vendors to present their offerings, including clothing, crafts and food.

Visitors will be able to sample an array of Pakistani foods from stalls, experience henna tattooing and purchase miniature Pakistani toy trucks adorned with intricate truck art, a unique form of artistic expression in Pakistan.

The day will also be a chance for a wide range of cultural groups to perform, not just from Pakistani culture, but also from the many different cultures represented in Dunedin.

In addition to the cultural displays, the event will include entertainment for children, including plans for a bouncy castle and a magician.

The organisers hope that these family-friendly activities will draw a wide audience, making the event a true community celebration.

Entry will be free, though food and items from vendors may incur a cost.

Pakistan Association of Otago president Dr Zohaib Rana hoped the event would encourage other cultural groups to also share their wedding traditions.

"Because we are super keen to learn."