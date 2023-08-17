Performances mark Indian independence

Performance and patriotic song were part of celebrations on Sunday.

About 100 people gathered to commemorate India gaining independence from the British Raj.

Master of ceremonies Narindervir Singh said August 15, 1947 was a very important day in the history of India.

The occasion was not just independence for the country, it was independence for the courts, police and other institutions.

The fight for independence was a fight for people’s rights, their future and the betterment of all.

British rule was a dark period in history for India.

"We lost a lot of our brothers and sisters who fought for the independence of India," Mr Singh said.

Guests included National MP Michael Woodhouse, Labour MP Ingrid Leary, University of Otago Indian Students’ Association president Heli Patel, Ministry for Ethnic Communities community and partnerships adviser Lina Lastra.

Community Awards were given to Punjabi community leader Harjit Maggo for his service to the Indian community, and to Natyaloka School of Indian Dance founder Swaroopa Prameela Unni for her 13 years of service to dance and research in Dunedin.

The audience enjoyed cultural performances from musician Narayan Ganesh, singers Thanuja Luxmanan, Shakunthala Jawahar and Karuna N. Dennis Price, South Asian dance group Vividh, as well as children from the Natyaloka School of Indian Dance.

- The Dunedin Indian independence day celebrations were presented by Arasan NZ Trust in collaboration with the Indian High Commission, sponsored by Go Bus and supported by the Lottery Grants Board.

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz