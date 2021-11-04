Photography, poetry meet

Sky scenes will feature in Carlos Biggemann’s planned book of poetry. PHOTO: CARLOS BIGGEMANN

When Carlos Biggemann was given a camera as a Christmas gift in 2009, he never looked back.

‘‘From that moment I said to myself ‘if photography is what I really love, I’m going to fight for it’.’’

He graduated from Aoraki Polytechnic with a certificate in digital photography in 2012, and since then has developed a professional reputation.

Biggemann has several times been an accredited photographer at Bolivia’s religious and cultural festival Carnaval de Oruro.

He has twice been a finalist at the ‘‘My Perspective’’ international photography competition for people who have Down’s syndrome.

In 2016 he won the Stephen Thomas Award, which is presented each year to a photographer who does not live in the United Kingdom.

In 2019 he won the People’s Choice Award and he was shortlisted in the 2020 competition.

Artist Carlos Biggemann, of Broad Bay, shows one of his photographs from the Carnaval de Oruro, Bolivia. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

His work has been exhibited both in New Zealand and in Bolivia.

‘‘I have managed to exhibit in two cities in Bolivia. One was La Paz, the city where the government sits, and Santa Cruz.’’

His latest ambition is to publish a book of poetry called Cumulus, featuring a series of photographs of skies and cloud formations.

‘‘It is a mixture of poetry and my dramatic landscapes.’’

With the help of poet and librarian Kirstie McKinnon, local poets had contributed works inspired by his photographs.

Fourteen poems, each inspired by two of his photographs, would feature in the book.

The first poem in the book will be written by Biggemann, called Sky.

Working on the book for more than two years had been a hard journey; ‘‘it was not easy.

‘‘All I am looking for is a publisher who will fall in love with my project.’’

Meanwhile, Biggemann continues to be recognised and is one of 24 nominated for the 2021 Attitude Awards.

A ceremony will be held at the Christchurch Arena on December 10.

Biggemann was ‘‘a bit nervous’’ but also ‘‘filled with excitement’’ about being nominated.