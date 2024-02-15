Play-off holes needed to determine winner

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Taieri Classic went down to the wire on Sunday, when two play-off holes were required to determine the winner of the 36-hole men’s golf tournament on Sunday at Taieri Lakes Golf Course.
William McLaughlin and Parker Aluesi were tied on a gross score of 147 after 36 holes, before McLaughlin eventually secured the win after the men played hole 18 twice, finishing in front of the clubhouse gallery.