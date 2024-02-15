Play-off holes needed to determine winner

Willian McLaughlin. PHOTOS: LOUISE FRAMPTON

The Taieri Classic went down to the wire on Sunday, when two play-off holes were required to determine the winner of the 36-hole men’s golf tournament on Sunday at Taieri Lakes Golf Course.

Parker Aluesi.

William McLaughlin and Parker Aluesi were tied on a gross score of 147 after 36 holes, before McLaughlin eventually secured the win after the men played hole 18 twice, finishing in front of the clubhouse gallery.