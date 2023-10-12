Programme to change disability views launched

Para sport champion Jaden Movold talks to pupils at Ellerslie School. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Paralympics New Zealand has launched an education programme that aims to change perceptions of disability.

The programme, called Seeing is Believing, is supported by Toyota and is available to all primary schools in New Zealand.

Paralympics New Zealand chief executive Greg Warnecke said the programme included a package of teacher resources as well as stories of paralympians and para athletes, who tamariki could learn about and even meet.

The resources have been developed by the International Paralympic Committee and are used in many countries, and Paralympics New Zealand has tailored them to the New Zealand curriculum.

Scott Point School teacher Caitlin Hall took part in the pilot of the education programme last year.

"The Seeing is Believing programme was a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn about para sport and disability in a fun and engaging way.

Seeing the students engaging in the different para sport and gaining new perspectives was such a fantastic thing to see, she said.

"We are excited to see this programme rolled out across New Zealand and encourage all schools to give it a go."

Toyota marketing general manager, Andrew Davis said he was enthusiastic about the potential of Seeing is Believing.

"Toyota are thrilled to support the launch of this next phase of Seeing is Believing, marking a significant milestone for our shared goals to foster diversity and live by the paralympic values of inspiration, courage, determination, and equality.

Schools can register and explore the resources in readiness for their school to participate in 2024 by visiting education.paralympics.org.nz