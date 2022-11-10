Queen honoured on forest walk

Artist and environmentalist Vic Mills holds the completed back-rest for a bench seat, commemorating the life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The finished seat has been installed at the Elizabeth Regina Slope in the Future Forest area of the Otago Peninsula. Photos: Brenda Harwood

A very special seat and 96 donated native trees will form an "Elizabeth Regina Slope" in the Future Forest on Otago Peninsula.

The carved wooden commemorative seat is the 10th made by local artist and environmental activist Vic Mills (80), as part of his efforts with community-based environmental group Save the Otago Peninsula (STOP).

Mr Mills was inspired to create the seat after a donation of 96 native trees was made to the group, to commemorate the 96 years lived by Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"I think it will be a nice addition to the other commemorative seats that I have made for the area to mark memorials and celebrations," Mr Mills said.

One of the carved wooden seats made by Vic Mills for walkers in the Future Forest.

The STOP group has been very active since 2013, planting about 10,000 native trees on 60 hectares of land sitting between Larnach Castle and Harbour Cone, on Otago Peninsula.

Its aim is to restore the forest, enhance habitats for native creatures, create a healthy freshwater catchment, and build tracks and signage to encourage visitors to enjoy the area as the trees mature. The area also includes a community orchard.

Mr Mills developed practical hands-on skills while working as an art teacher and honed them while building accommodation cottages in his garden.

He enjoys putting those skills to use in the Future Forest project, working as part of a team of volunteers who get together weekly to plant and maintain native trees and develop pathways to give visitors access to the Future Forest.

Along with creating decorative seats, Mr Mills has also made wooden signs and maps, and is building boardwalks for boggy areas of the land.

The wooden track sign for the Future Forest, created by Vic Mills.

"Anything we can do to make it easy for people to visit and enjoy the space is worthwhile," he said.

Mr Mills said the group was delighted to receive the 96 donated trees, which would be added to the 3000 trees planted by volunteers in the area in the past year.

"Planting is finished for the summer, but volunteers still spend a lot of time at the site, removing weeds and protecting and feeding the trees to ensure they continue to survive," he said.

People interested in taking part in tree planting activities on Otago Peninsula are invited to contact project co-ordinator Lala Frazer, by email to stopincsoc@gmail.com or text 027 875-6020.

