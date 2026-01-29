Radio show explores global technology, science

Yoga Venkat hosts Yoga the Explorer on OAR FM, sharing a sense of adventure. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Yoga Venkat might not be quite as famous as animated adventurer Dora the Explorer but she is working on it.

The 13-year-old student at Logan Park High School hosts her own radio show and podcast, Yoga the Explorer, on OAR FM.

Having previously lived in China and India, Yoga arrived in Dunedin five months ago and has not wasted a moment in taking her first steps into broadcasting.

Yoga said she shared Dora’s sense of adventure and curiosity.

"Like Dora, Yoga the Explorer also explores around the world, including science and technology.

"But I really want to focus on opportunities for youth. This is an age when young people get confused and want to choose what they want to be in the future."

Yoga’s own ambition is one day to work in aeronautical engineering, creating spaceships and aircraft. In the meantime, she is loving sharing her interests and knowledge with listeners.

The opening episode had focused on social media, weighing up the positive and negative impacts of technology on a young person’s life. The most recent edition posed the question, are smart phones lifesavers or life stealers?

Yoga the Explorer is broadcast on 105.4FM and 1575AM fortnightly on Thursdays at 4.30pm. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz and other major platforms.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at www.oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford