Reaching for the stars

Astronaut Heidemarie Stefanyshyn-Piper will be speaking at Tūhura Otago Museum this Saturday as part of a space-themed family fun day.

Captain Stefanyshyn-Piper spent 27 days in space across two flights, and undertook five space walks including repairs to the International Space Station.

The community day also includes a space science show and a screening of the documentary Woman in Motion, which tells the story of Nichelle Nichols of Star Trek fame who worked with Nasa to recruit more women and people of colour into the agency.

