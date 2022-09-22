Ready to receive ballot papers

Vote now . . . A bright orange voting ballot bin awaits voters. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON



Bright orange voting ballot bins and voting booths have been set up around the Dunedin as voting in local body elections began last Friday.



Dunedin City Council deputy electoral officer Clare Sullivan said the voting boxes were at all branches of Dunedin Public Libraries, as well as at the council’s service centres and Toitu Otago Settlers Museum.

They were also at Pak’nSave Dunedin and New World supermarkets in Dunedin, North Dunedin and Mosgiel as well as at the University of Otago, Otago Polytechnic and Otago Museum.

Any eligible voter could drop off their completed voting papers at any of these locations.

Those casting a special vote (for example, people on the unpublished role or those who have not received their voting papers) can do so at the Civic Centre’s Plaza Meeting Room.

A travelling special voting booth will also be moving around the city during the voting period, beginning on Tuesday.

Exact locations and dates for the travelling special voting booth (as well as other election information) is available at dunedin.govt.nz/elections



Voting closes at noon on Saturday, October 8.