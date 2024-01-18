Residents urged to conserve water

Low flows can already be seen in the Manuherikia River. The Otago Regional Council is urging people to use "common sense" and consider water conservation. PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

As summer progresses, bringing drier weather across the South and more hot days, residents of Dunedin, Clutha and coastal Otago are being urged to conserve water.

The Dunedin City Council is reminding everyone, in particular Mosgiel residents and businesses, to reduce their use of water in the hopes of avoiding a repeat of last summer’s water restrictions.

Last January, water use in Mosgiel hit almost 11,000cu m, almost double the normal demand of about 5500cu m.

Water demand in Mosgiel this summer has so far been lower, but with warm weather forecast and people returning from holiday, there is a risk of increased demand putting stress on water supplies.

"Warm, dry weather is forecast for the next three months in Dunedin," DCC Three Waters planning manager Jared Oliver said.

"The city has experienced less rain than the same time last year and river levels are starting to fall, so we need to continue to work together to make sure we’re not using more water than necessary."

The Dunedin City Council is thanking Outram residents for their recent efforts in reducing water demand, after voluntary water restrictions were introduced in December.

Mr Oliver said residents had been vigilant and patient while a council team resolved a technical issue at the Outram water treatment plant.

"It’s with thanks to their diligence that we can lift voluntary restrictions at this time."

However, the council is asking Outram residents to continue with their efforts to use water wisely.

The Otago Regional Council is also urging people to use "common sense" and consider water conservation in the coming weeks.

The regional council’s acting general manager regulatory, Jo Gilroy, said rivers throughout Otago were running low and the council needed people to conserve water and use it efficiently.

The longer-term weather outlook was for generally hot, dry conditions, she said.

"If the current dry period continues for an extended period, particularly in the driest parts of inland Otago, we’ll continue to see a number of rivers run low, so we’re asking people to take practical steps now to reduce water use.

"Landowners are listening and acting, and we are pleased to see some communities are taking control of the situation themselves and grouping together to manage water.

"We would like to acknowledge their important work."

If low river levels continued the ORC may consider water-restriction measures.

Reducing water use

Easy steps to reduce water use:

- Use a watering can or hand-held hose for the garden, instead of a sprinkler.

- Water the garden between 8pm and 8am to minimise evaporation.

- Wash the car from a bucket rather than hosing.

- Avoid water blasting or hosing paths by sweeping them instead.

- Take shorter showers.

- Use a small bowl rather than a full sink to wash vegetables.

- Turn off the tap when brushing teeth and shaving.