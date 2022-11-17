REVIEW: Tutus on Tour



Royal New Zealand Ballet presents Tutus on Tour

Wednesday, November 9 — Regent Theatre

Review by BRENDA HARWOOD



Dancers worked together in teams, duos and trios to offer a stunning showcase of classical beauty and intriguing modern ballet works in the Royal New Zealand Ballet’s Tutus on Tour.



A large Regent Theatre audience was treated to a fascinating series of shorter works, from a glorious classical Waltz of the Pohutukawa Flowers and Grand Pas De Deux from The Nutcracker, to modern works The Ground Beneath Our Feet, The Sofa.



The performance began with The Ground Beneath Our Feet, choreographed by Shaun James Kelly to music by J.S. Bach, and performed by 10 dancers. Filled with athleticism, the piece played with gravity, time and growth, forming intriguing abstract patterns.



The beautiful, contemplative sounds of Arvo Part’s Spiegel im Spiegel accompanied the tender and romantic pas de deux After the Rain, choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon and beautifully performed by Ana Gallardo Lobaina and Damani Williams.

The pair were perfectly matched in physicality, moving fluidly through this sensuous, emotional piece and keeping the audience spellbound.



Wearing beautiful red-tinged tulle tutus, 13 ballerinas took the stage for a lovely performance of Waltz of the Pohutukawa Flowers, choreographed by Val Caniparolli to Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker score.

The role of the golden Dew Drop was danced by Sara Garboswki, with 12 dancers weaving elegant patterns, often en point, as the Pohutukawa flowers — a wonderful showcase of classical ballet.



Rounding out the first half, the Grand Pas de Deux from The Nutcracker was danced by Kate Kadow and Joshua Guillermot-Rodgerson, as the Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier. The pair gave a passionate performance of the piece, filled with lifts and exciting set pieces.



The Pas de Trio from showpiece ballet Le Corsaire, choreographed by After Marius Petipa to music by Adolphe Adam, was a spectacular classical opening to the second half.

Danced by Kate Kadow, Joshua Guillemot-Rodgerson, and Kihiro Ksukami, the high energy trio was an exuberant piece, filled with virtuosic flourishes.



The final piece in the Tutus on Tour showcase was modern ballet The Sofa, choreographed by Olivier Wevers, to music by Mozart, featuring 10 dancers and a stunning crushed purple velvet sofa.

Exploring the dynamics of relationships, this thought-provoking piece was based around the sofa which, with ingenious work from the dancers, somehow itself became an 11th dancer.



All in all, the Tutus on Tour show was a superb and very entertaining taster of the endless possibilities in ballet performance.