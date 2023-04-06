Road damage raised at meeting

Concerns over the potential threat to a narrow section of Harington Point Rd, near Ōtākou Marae, from inundation at high tide, as well as slips and damage in adverse weather events were raised at last week’s community board meeting. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Vulnerability of Otago Peninsula roads to inundation by the sea and damage during adverse weather events was top of mind for Otago Peninsula Community Board members at their meeting last week in Portobello.

In a wide-ranging discussion, board members expressed frustration at the lack of response from Dunedin City Council staff to repeated requests for action on roading issues and the need for repairs to a culvert under the Fletcher House car park, at Broad Bay, to drain rain water.

A slow response on planned signage at Wellers Rock/ Te Umu Kuri, aimed at preventing people from parking on the historic site and damaging it, was also criticised.

Concerns over damage to Hoopers Inlet Rd, involving a large tree falling, and Allans Beach Rd during a recent rain event were also raised during the meeting.

The culvert, which was at a depth of 8m, appeared to have been blocked when the new sea wall was built at Broad Bay, leading to an accumulation of water that could potentially threaten the stability of the road.

Board deputy chairman Hoani Langsbury said there was a danger the land underneath the road would be softened by water, causing the road to "blow out" and have to be shut.

"Every time the road is closed [Portobello Rd], people have to go over the high road [Highcliff Rd], which creates big issues," he said.

At present, electricity is used to pump water out during rain events and "a solution that fixes the problem is what we are looking for".

DCC Transport group manager Jeanine Benson, the senior council staff officer in attendance at the meeting, said the situation was complicated and would need to be included in the annual plan.

Board chairman Paul Pope was very concerned about road collapse at spots along the harbour wall on a narrow stretch of Harington Point Rd, near Otakou Marae, which was the main route to Taiaroa Head albatross colony and other popular tourist attractions.

The low-lying road was at risk of inundation by the sea at high tide, as well as being vulnerable to damage from rain events, with the potential to cut off access to the tip of the Otago Peninsula.

"Once you get past Portobello, there is only one road out to Taiaroa Head, and over the next 20 years we are going to get more rain events and sea level rise," Mr Pope said.

"This could cause the local community to suffer significantly, and would damage our tourism infrastructure by preventing visitors from accessing some of the city’s major attractions.

"These critical areas need to go into the annual plan, they are falling into the sea," he said.

- At its public forum, the board heard a brief presentation from Fulton Hogan project manager Alex Sutherland about ongoing progress on the Otago Peninsula road works.

He told the board excavations were starting at Broad Bay for a retaining wall, kerb and channel works, and drainage. The wall would be a similar structure to that which already existed, but would be higher in places.

- Board members also spent time speaking by phone to Fire and Emergency New Zealand senior regional comms and engagement adviser Michele Poole, answering questions about areas of priority and concern for the peninsula in terms of access for emergency services, and the best ways to communicate with the community during emergencies.

- The board considered a funding application from the Otago Peninsula Museum and Historical Society for $1000 towards the production of a book Otago Peninsula, Then and Now, a five-year project which included historical information, as well as photos from the past and present.

The board was impressed with the project and agreed to grant $1000.

- A scholarship application from Jessie McGrouther for support to attend the New Zealand Pony Club Eventing Championships in Taupo was also granted, to the tune of $300.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz