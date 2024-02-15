Scenes that capture the strong colours of Otago

Paris-born Dunedin painter Sandra Bianciardi is the featured artist at The HoP gallery in Mornington this month. Photo: supplied

Dunedin’s The HoP gallery is featuring works by Paris-born Dunedin painter Sandra Bianciardi, along with collages and grid paintings by David Mackenzie this month.

Bianciardi, who graduated from Paris Fine Art School in the early 1990s, has lived and worked in Dunedin for many years — first exhibiting here in 2001.

Her paintings feature mainly female or androgynous figures, in scenes of interaction that capture the strong colours of Eastern Otago.

Also on show in the exhibition space, at 35 Meadow St in Mornington, is a series of ink drawings by Bianciardi.

Mackenzie’s works on show include collages that reference the pop, music, and style culture of the 1950s and 1960s.

Run by musician Bill Direen, The HoP opened last August on National Poetry Day with readings by David Eggleton, Jenny Powell and others.

One of the oldest buildings in Dunedin, the 1860s house began life as a boot shop. The gallery contains three spaces dedicated to poetry and painting.