School safety construction begins

Silverstream School, in Green St, is one of the schools involved in the Mosgiel-Taieri Safer School Streets project. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Work to make it safer for pupils getting to school in Mosgiel and Outram begins on Saturday.

Council transport group manager Jeanine Benson said the Dunedin City Council, Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board and schools were collaborating on the Mosgiel-Taieri Safer School Streets project.

The board, schools, parents and pupils had expressed concern about poor driver behaviour, such as speeding and motorists doing U-turns outside school gates, the lack of safe crossings and having no cycle and scooter routes.

“Through our school survey, we know many children, parents and teachers don’t feel safe getting to and from Mosgiel and Outram schools. This temporary work will improve overall road safety and increase accessibility," Ms Benson said.

The work in Outram includes the installation of a new crossing in Formby St, outside Outram School, and an existing crossing upgraded in Beaumaris St.

In Mosgiel, temporary infrastructure would be installed in Bush and Factory Rds and in Argyle St outside Elmgrove School, and in Green St, outside Silverstream School.

Road safety improvements would be made around East Taieri School later this year, as part of a separate project.

Board chairwoman Joy Davis said improvements were a great opportunity to encourage pupils and families to walk, cycle or scoot to school.

"Our flat area is ideal for and to test whether they improve safety. We’ll be asking the community and schools what they think about this work, which will feed back into the council plans."

The work would be installed during the two weeks of school holidays starting on Saturday.

The project — which would cost $150,000 — received 90% of its funding from NZ Transport Agency’s Innovating Streets for People Fund.

The fund supports local councils and communities to change how streets are functioning to create safer, healthier and more people-friendly towns and cities.