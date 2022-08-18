Thursday, 18 August 2022

Short play competition

    1. The Star

    Kaitlyn Cooper (left), Sarah Barham and Zac Henry prepare for Shot Glass Shorts play competition....
    Kaitlyn Cooper (left), Sarah Barham and Zac Henry prepare for Shot Glass Shorts play competition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    SaHara Breeze Productions launches its annual Shot Glass Shorts short play competition from tonight, showcasing new and up-and-coming playwrights, directors, and actors.

    A selection of entertaining and quirky plays have been chosen as finalists and will be performed live each night, from tonight until Saturday, from 7.30pm at Dog With Two Tails.

    The short plays involve small casts, with minimal set, props and technical support, and humour, mystery, and entertainment will be to the fore.

    Each night the audience votes for their favourite script and performance, and the winners are announced at the end.

    On the final night, the overall winning playwright and performance are also announced at the event.

    Tickets are available via Eventfinda, with limited door sales.

