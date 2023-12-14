Songs of Christmas to be heard

The tranquil setting of Lady Thorn Rhododendron Dell in Port Chalmers will be the backdrop for the popular annual Christmas Music in the Dell event, hosted by Port Chalmers and District Lions Club.

The concert of Christmas carols and songs will be presented this Sunday, from 2.30pm in the heart of the dell, and will feature the Dunedin Salvation Army band and Dunedin Harmony Chorus.

Compere for the afternoon will be Hannah Pearson.

Entry to the Christmas Music in the Dell event is free, but there will be an opportunity to make a gold coin donation to the Salvation Army Christmas appeal.

A free shuttle will operate from outside the NPD service station, next to the Four Square store in Port Chalmers, to the dell from 1.30pm. A second shuttle will depart from the cruise ship terminal for passengers from the Celebrity Edge which will be in port on Sunday.

If the weather is inclement the event will be transferred to the Iona Church, Mount St, Port Chalmers.

- Port Chalmers & District Lions Club is also creating a "Christmas Cave" to operate from December 19-23 at Iona Church, Mount St, Port Chalmers. The cave will feature Santa’s grotto, with elves in attendance, and is suitable for young and old. Please note the change of venue this year.