Book lovers turned out in droves to search for bargains at last year’s The Star Regent Theatre 24 Hour Book Sale, which will be held at the Edgar Centre’s More FM Arena for the second time next month. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The much-anticipated annual The Star Regent 24 Hour Book sale returns next month, for the second time in its new location — the More FM Arena at the Edgar Centre.

Running from 10am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday, March 8 and 9, the giant community fundraising event raises much-needed funds each year for the Regent Theatre.

The large and accessible location provides plenty of room for the tens of thousands of books and items that have been collected during the past year, as well as a range of "niche" interest areas.

The new floor plan proved to be more physically comfortable than previous sales at the theatre — even at busy times — as everything was on one level and there was plenty of space for browsing.

This year, organisers are again combining the book sale with the Anything But Books sale to create a mega event in support of the theatre.

Music items, such as cassettes, CDs and vinyl, will not be part of it — there will be a separate Music Sale later in the year.

The 96-year-old Regent Theatre is run by a charitable trust, which relies on the support of the local community for its continued existence.

A major part of this support is the book sale — the largest sale of second-hand books in New Zealand, and reputedly in the southern hemisphere.

Every year since 1979, books donated by the public have been sold by volunteers, raising considerable and essential funds.

Mark your diaries now and bring your birthday and holiday gift shopping lists to this annual bibliophile’s paradise.

There are more books available, more room to move around, and free parking.