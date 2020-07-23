Speaker to share ideas on body confidence

Body confidence expert Emma Wright is talking in Dunedin on August 4. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Dunedin producer Harriet Moir is set to present the talk "Raising Body Confident Kids with Emma Wright".

Ms Moir said she brought Ms Wright to talk to an audience of more than 80 parents in Dunedin last year.

"Emma’s message is so enlightening and accessible and powerful and she follows it up with super-practical tips and tools you can begin using immediately that I feel really compelled to help share her message with as many parents and people who work with children as possible”.

Ms Wright had spoken to hundreds of parents about body image and their children to support them to create a healthier, happier family environment, Ms Moir said.

Harriet Moir

Topics in the more than 90-minute talk included:

How to build body confidence in children.

How to deal with the whole "sugar" thing.

Social media strategies.

How to talk about fat and weight without awkwardness or fear you’re causing issues.

Eating disorder prevention.

How to deal with body-size bullying.

The talk was aimed at parents, caregivers and anyone involved with children aged 1 to 18 and anyone else interested in body confidence.

Ms Wright said many women were desperate to help their daughters not fall into the body-shaming traps they did.

"But our young boys are exposed to the same pressures and parents of our boys and future young men are encouraged to come to this too. All of our children are faced with unrealistic body image ideals and the potential private trauma to try and achieve them."

"Raising Body Confident Kids with Emma Wright". Petridish, 8 Stafford St, 7pm, Tuesday, August 4. Tickets $25 at www.emmawright.co.nz/parent-talks/.



