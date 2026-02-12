Sport-enabling cause funded

Local charity the TJ’s Way Trust was the chosen recipient of funds from the 100+ People Who Care Group during its November funding round, receiving $5800 in donations.

TJ’s Way Trust chairwoman Marion Maxwell was delighted to receive the funds, which would enable the trust to expand its support to cover sports and other activity fees for an additional six to eight local children in 2026.

Mrs Maxwell said the trust usually supported about 20 children each year, enabling them to take part in a broad range of extracurricular activities including sport, music, dance and the arts.

The children selected come from families who are unable to cover these costs and the programme helped ensure access to opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

TJ’s Way Trust was set up by Mrs Maxwell and her family after her daughter Teresa Jayne died as a result of a road accident in Australia on November 25, 2006.

Teresa was a gymnast and coach of Southern Gymnastics Academy.

In her honour, the trust strives to give as many children as possible the chance to thrive and expand their skills and enjoyment of life through extracurricular activities.

Mrs Maxwell said that when families ran out of money to cover fees for activities, the trust would step in to ensure the children did not miss out.

The trust often connected with families through their schools.

For more information on TJ’s Way Trust, visit the website www.tjswaytrust.co.nz