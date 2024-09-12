Start of croquet season celebrated

An opening day on Saturday saw 20 people from Forbury, Tainui and Punga croquet clubs gather at Leith Croquet Club to celebrate the start of the 2024-25 croquet season.

Otago Croquet Association president Brian Ellis said croquet could be played by people of all ages and abilities.

"It can be just a social game where having fun is the main aim, through to highly competitive matches at national and international level."

The sport could be played in singles and doubles using a handicap system to cater for players of any ability, he said.

The sport rewards precision accuracy and tactics, and an understanding of angles and how the impact on another ball affects its trajectory is handy.

"It is like playing snooker on grass," he said.