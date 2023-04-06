Stories revealed through vintage fashion collection

Glenda McGowan (left) and Sue Partel inspect gowns with a story at the Community Gallery in Princes St . PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

A display of vintage fashion at the Community Gallery last week harked back to an era of handmade clothing and elegant evening wear.

Organised by women’s charity Altrusa International of Taieri, "The Stories We Wore" exhibition celebrated style from throughout the last century.

Secretary Glenda McGowan said the group was inspired to create a display of gowns in the leadup to the iD Dunedin Fashion Show, which took place last week.

Many of the items had photographs and information panels providing stories behind the dresses, she said.

For Dorothy Clyde’s marriage to John Grant in the 1950s, she wore a bridal gown of cream satin valdene with a heart-shaped neckline, long sleeves, a skirt with a plain panel in front and a scalloped overskirt to form a long scalloped train.

A bride’s veil held in place with an apple blossom headpiece adorned the head of Emily Banks on her marriage to Lawrence George Polden at St Margaret’s church, Streatham Hill, London, in March 1907.

The collection of fashion items were supplied by members and friends of Altrusa International of Taieri.

Alongside the exhibition, Sue Partel, of Vintage Style offered retro and vintage items from the 1920s to the 1970s for sale.

She utilised her keen eye for fashion on overseas trips to discover good quality frocks in second hand stores.

"It’s all about the fabric, the style, the era.

"They are all originals. I don’t buy reproduction if I can help it, and I buy all sizes, not just small sizes but for larger fittings as well."

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz