Talk focuses on dry eyes in space

Dr Francesc March de Ribot (centre, with glasses) took part in a parabolic flight in September alongside members of the European Space Agency. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A talk at Tūhura Otago Museum today at 5.30pm will showcase the challenges of dry eyes in space.

University of New South Wales PhD student Timon Ax and University of Otago ophthalmologist Dr Francesc March de Ribot will share information about their innovative aerospace project that studies how eyes are affected by microgravity.

Dr Francesc March said more than 30% of astronauts on International Space Station missions had reported dry eye symptoms, much more than might be expected from a group of people who were generally young and fit.

Fluid dynamics are different in space because there is no gravity, which affects the eye, potentially impacting dry eye and glaucoma.

"Basically, when you are on Earth, all the blood goes down to your feet for gravity.

"But when there is no gravity or microgravity, the blood goes up to your head, so everything changes.

"The eyelids become puffy, and with other changes, it affects the ocular surface, causing dryness."

In order to understand how the eyes are affected in space, a team of researchers, including Mr Ax and Dr Francesc March, conducted experiments with parabolic flights.

These special aeroplane manoeuvres create a brief period of weightlessness by flying in a parabolic arc.

The research has the support of the European Space Agency and the German Aerospace Centre.

It was possible to achieve big things such as these types of experiments with hard work and study, Dr Francesc March said.

"It is very interesting, and nobody has done it before."

simon.henderson@thestar.co.nz