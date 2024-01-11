Theatre ready to ring with music in February

Multi-instrumentalists Jon and Jenny Sanders present a blend of folk music from India and Ireland at the Regent Theatre’s Clarkson Studio on February 15. Photos: supplied

The Regent Theatre will be back into the swing of things from February, 2024, with folk music shows and a spectacular tribute to the king of pop.

The year will begin with two studio sessions in the Clarkson Studio — "India Meets Ireland" on February 15, and Irish folk sounds from Rob Zielinski and Manuela Centanni on February 18.

The "India Meets Ireland" concert features a fusion of Indian classical music with contemporary and traditional Irish music, performed by multi-instrumentalists Jon and Jenny Sanders.

The concert will comprise a blend of traditional Indian instruments the sitar and tabla, alongside the Irish favourites of bouzouki, ukulele, guitar and vocals, creating a fusion of East and West.

Fresh from performing at the Whare Flat Folk Festival over the New Year, Rob Zielinski (Western Australia) and Manuela Centanni (Italy) will weave lively jigs and reels, haunting slow airs, and original compositions in their show on February 18.

Zielinski grew up in the Perth hills, learning traditional Irish music as a child, and moved to Ireland at the age of 17, where he spent 14 years.

Alongside a busy performance career, he taught for three years at the Galway School of Traditional Irish Music.

In 2000 Zielinski won Ireland’s Michael Coleman Traditional Fiddle Player of the Year Award.

Rob Zielinski and Manuela Centanni will perform at the Regent Theatre’s Clarkson Studio on February 18.

Zielinski is also a violin maker.

Centanni has a bachelor’s degree in flute performance from Bologna Conservatoire.

In 2014, she moved to Dunedin, where she became involved in the city’s vibrant traditional music scene, taking part in local sessions, festivals, ceilidh and performing with the Dunedin Scottish Fiddle Orchestra.

Centanni specialises in the wooden flute and has a special interest in the music of blind 17th century Irish harpist Turlough O’Carolan.

Michael Jackson History show

The Regent Theatre will also host a spectacular musical tribute and full-scale stage production honouring the one and only King of Pop, Michael Jackson, on February 16.

The concert, led by performer Garth Field, with a live band, choreographed dancers, authentic costumes and state-of-the-art sounds and effects, will provide the full Michael Jackson experience.

Songs include Thriller, Billie Jean, Smooth Criminal, Bad, Beat It, ABC, Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough, Human Nature, PYT, They Don’t Really Care About Us and many more.