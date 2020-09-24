Time to dive into community pools

St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool duty supervisor Tait Familton prepares the pool for its opening day next Thursday, October 1. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

It is the season for community pools.

As we head into the warmer months, the Dunedin City Council’s community pools are opening their doors for another summer season.

The Port Chalmers and Mosgiel pools opened earlier this month, and the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool will be ready for swimmers on October 1.

Dunedin City Council parks and recreation aquatics manager Nicola Jukes said it was great for the pools to be open for another season.

"It has been a slow but steady start to the season under Alert Level 2 but we are looking forward to getting busier now we are back in Alert Level 1," Ms Jukes said.

In Level 1, everything will be open as normal, but contact tracing will still be important so QR codes will be available for scanning at the pools’ entrances.

"It is a good chance for people to take advantage of their local community facilities as weather improves," she said.

Niwa forecaster-science communicator Nava Fedaeff said the weather looked "settled" for the hot salt water pool’s opening day.

An "impactful" low pressure system would bring "stormy" weather, with wind and rain this weekend, Ms Fedaeff said.

"But, after that moves aside, mid next week ... for the opening it looks like we will have high pressure overheard and that’s generally associated with settled and dry weather."