U3A heads into spring

Stuart Young, emeritus professor of theatre studies at the University of Otago, delivers a lecture in his U3A Dunedin Winter Series course "Laughter Through Tears", focusing on the plays of Anton Chekhov. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

U3A Dunedin is about to embark on a new phase in its busy programme of short courses for members of the region’s "third age" population for this year.

Having recently completed its popular winter series of courses, the organisation, which offers classes for retired and semi-retired people delivered by experts, is preparing for its upcoming spring series, set to start on August 12.

U3A Dunedin board chairwoman Dr Elizabeth Wilson said the organisation was going from strength-to-strength, with an impressive local membership of 1001 people enjoying its stimulating six-week courses, many delivered by university staff.

"It is a wonderful, and encouraging, affirmation that U3A Dunedin is meeting the interests of its members, present and future," she said.

U3A Dunedin had celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, having offered more than 500 courses since it was established, Dr Wilson said.

"Our members can take part in up to three courses in each block, and there are lectures once a week for each course over six weeks," she said.

"We try to offer a broad range of topics, including the arts, science, literature and politics, so there is something of interest to everyone."

Members enjoyed the opportunity for social interaction and for questions and discussion that contributed to making the courses interactive events.

Entries for the spring series, which will run from August 12-September 19, are open now and close on July 24.

There will be six courses covering a range of topics, such as the importance of sport to community cohesion, the non-surgical management of disease, alternatives to a lifestyle of acquisition, an examination of the novel Under the Volcano by Malcolm Lowry, people on the move throughout history and exploring the fine arts, architecture, crafts, film and popular culture.

Alongside the lecture series, U3A Dunedin also has 25 separate interest groups for members to take part in.

Existing groups include wine appreciation, biking, film, genealogy, current affairs, photography, singing, walking, poetry, book sharing and opera.

There is no waiting list to join U3A Dunedin, and new members are welcomed.

The annual membership subscription costs $40.

For more information about membership, email members@u3adunedin.org.nz and for general information, visit the website u3adunedin.org.nz