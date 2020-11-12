Thursday, 12 November 2020

Uplifting experience

    By Shawn McAvinue
    1. The Star

    PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE
    Emirates Team New Zealand flight controller Blair Tuke (left) and grinder Guy Endean show Callum Scorringe (6), of Abbotsford, the America’s Cup in South Dunedin on Monday.

    The crew members were in Dunedin to visit Ravensbourne School pupils, who won a competition by showing support for the team by building a replica AC75 yacht from cardboard.

    Then the crew members visited car dealership Cooke Howlison Toyota with the oldest trophy in international sport.

    Callum said he wanted to see the cup because his mother, Tessa, got to see it at a street parade in Auckland in 2000.

    Mr Tuke said it was a pleasure returning to Dunedin with the cup.

    "I have very fond memories of coming down here for the parade in 2017. Hopefully we can come back down next year."

    The team will defend its title at the 36th America's Cup regatta in Auckland in March next year. 

