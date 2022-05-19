Thursday, 19 May 2022

Weekend bus service to begin

    1. The Star

    The Palmerston bus at stop H at the Dunedin bus hub last week. PHOTO: Gregor Richardson
    Residents in Waitati, Karitane,and Waikouaiti will have more transport options as a weekend bus service starts on May 28.

    The decision followed a consultation with the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board during which they identified what would best suit the community.

    Waikouaiti Coast Community Board chairman Alasdair Morrison said the community was very happy about  having a start date for the service.

    The new timetable.
    "We’d like to thank Otago Regional Council for working with us to ensure we are getting a service that suits the needs of the community."

    Families could head into town on a Saturday or Sunday for sports games or shopping and would not have to worry about parking.

    "At the moment the return trip costs $2 which makes it the most economical way to get into town."

    Otago Regional Council transport manager Doug Rodgers said the Waikouaiti Coast community had been actively engaged in developing a solution that worked for them.

    "We have received a petition from the Palmerston community which may result in additional improvements to the route."

     

     

