Thursday, 14 October 2021

Word about town

    By Simon Henderson
    1. The Star
    Hernanie Lazara, of Dunedin, was vaccinated earlier this week. PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Nicholas Sherlock, of Dunedin . . . "I got the vaccine so we can stop the spread in the community."
    Sioned Newgent, of Dunedin . . . "I'm a public health student so I wanted to get it."
    Oscar Wilson, of Dunedin . . . "I had no concerns about getting the vaccine".
    Jack Conroy, of Dunedin . . . "I felt like because I wasn't in the danger zone it didn't feel as...
    Jack Conroy, of Dunedin . . . "I felt like because I wasn't in the danger zone it didn't feel as necessary [to get vaccinated] but I've got it now . . . so better safe than sorry."
    Nathaniel Otley, of Dunedin . . . "[Getting vaccinated was] protection for myself and others . . ...
    Nathaniel Otley, of Dunedin . . . "[Getting vaccinated was] protection for myself and others . . . I know lots of people who are immunocompromised."

    Many people are continuing to take advantage of free Covid-19 vaccination clinics across the city.

    Reporter Simon Henderson visited the vaccination clinic at Meridian Mall run by Southern Health last week to speak to some people who just had their jab.

    A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said (as of Tuesday) the Meridian Mall clinic had delivered 79,445 vaccinations since it opened on March 29 this year.

    It had seen a steady flow of younger people since the vaccine opened up to everyone over 12 on September 28.

