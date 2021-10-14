Word about town

Many people are continuing to take advantage of free Covid-19 vaccination clinics across the city.

Reporter Simon Henderson visited the vaccination clinic at Meridian Mall run by Southern Health last week to speak to some people who just had their jab.

A Southern District Health Board spokeswoman said (as of Tuesday) the Meridian Mall clinic had delivered 79,445 vaccinations since it opened on March 29 this year.

It had seen a steady flow of younger people since the vaccine opened up to everyone over 12 on September 28.