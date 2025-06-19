Work on Sims Building begins

Work to improve a building steeped in shipbuilding history has begun.

The Sims Building, formerly known as the Stevenson and Cook Foundry, sits where Beach St turns into Macandrew Rd in Port Chalmers.

The Dunedin City Council owns the building and has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Port Chalmers Foundry Society which has been raising funds and developing concept plans to convert it into a community venue.

A 1970s extension to the southern end of the building is being deconstructed, which should make future upgrades and renovations easier to achieve.

The work is expected to be completed by Friday, 20 June.

Demolition and the installation of protective barrier fencing is expected to cost about $60,000. — APL