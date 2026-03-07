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Olivia Caldwell
olivia.caldwell@alliedpress.co.nz

Latest

WānakaMarch 7

Motherhood sparks artist’s creativity

Lani Martin was 21 and pregnant with her first child Hana when she picked up a paintbrush and started to paint.
Motherhood sparks artist’s creativity
Motherhood sparks artist’s creativity
WānakaMarch 7

Jump in number of volunteers

Volunteer group Wheels to Dunstan have had an increase of up to 40% in volunteers and rides for the service.
Jump in number of volunteers
Jump in number of volunteers
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WānakaMarch 2

Radiology services become available in town

New publicly funded X-ray and ultrasound services for Wānaka will put an end to significant additional time and money locals spend on healthcare, advocates say.
Radiology services become available in town
Radiology services become available in town
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WānakaMarch 1

‘At wits’ end’ dealing with ACC over equipment

A 90-year-old Wānaka man says he has been left distressed and "at wits’ end" trying to get his wife home after she broke her hip.
‘At wits’ end’ dealing with ACC over equipment
‘At wits’ end’ dealing with ACC over equipment
WānakaFebruary 28

$250k Wānaka Airport survey draws criticism

One of Wānaka Airport’s regular users has taken aim at the costly community survey conducted by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.
$250k Wānaka Airport survey draws criticism
$250k Wānaka Airport survey draws criticism
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WānakaFebruary 25

Developer keen to start at junction

Shovels could be in the ground later this year for a fast-tracked residential development at Wānaka’s Mt Iron Junction, its backer says.
Developer keen to start at junction
Developer keen to start at junction
North OtagoFebruary 21

World class, right on our doorstep

La Rumbla serves Spain on a plate for Olivia Caldwell.
World class, right on our doorstep
World class, right on our doorstep
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WānakaFebruary 19

Mid-year start on ‘affordable’ subdivision

A Queenstown developer has set his sights on Wānaka, with the announcement of a 257-home ‘‘affordable’’ subdivision.
Mid-year start on ‘affordable’ subdivision
Mid-year start on ‘affordable’ subdivision
WānakaFebruary 15

‘Championing climate action’

New Zealand has not "got our shit together at all" when it comes to the environment, UK Young New Zealander of the Year and climate change scientist Finn Ross says.
‘Championing climate action’
‘Championing climate action’
WānakaFebruary 14

Largest NZ triathlon festival’s 20th run

Next week’s anticipated Challenge Wānaka marks 20th year of New Zealand’s largest triathlon festival, which has attracted more than 25,000 athletes and injected more than $54million into the local economy over the past two decades.
Largest NZ triathlon festival’s 20th run
Largest NZ triathlon festival’s 20th run