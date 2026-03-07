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Olivia Caldwell
olivia.caldwell@alliedpress.co.nz
Latest
Wānaka
March 7
Motherhood sparks artist’s creativity
Lani Martin was 21 and pregnant with her first child Hana when she picked up a paintbrush and started to paint.
Wānaka
March 7
Jump in number of volunteers
Volunteer group Wheels to Dunstan have had an increase of up to 40% in volunteers and rides for the service.
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Wānaka
March 2
Radiology services become available in town
New publicly funded X-ray and ultrasound services for Wānaka will put an end to significant additional time and money locals spend on healthcare, advocates say.
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Wānaka
March 1
‘At wits’ end’ dealing with ACC over equipment
A 90-year-old Wānaka man says he has been left distressed and "at wits’ end" trying to get his wife home after she broke her hip.
Wānaka
February 28
$250k Wānaka Airport survey draws criticism
One of Wānaka Airport’s regular users has taken aim at the costly community survey conducted by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.
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Wānaka
February 25
Developer keen to start at junction
Shovels could be in the ground later this year for a fast-tracked residential development at Wānaka’s Mt Iron Junction, its backer says.
North Otago
February 21
World class, right on our doorstep
La Rumbla serves Spain on a plate for Olivia Caldwell.
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Wānaka
February 19
Mid-year start on ‘affordable’ subdivision
A Queenstown developer has set his sights on Wānaka, with the announcement of a 257-home ‘‘affordable’’ subdivision.
Wānaka
February 15
‘Championing climate action’
New Zealand has not "got our shit together at all" when it comes to the environment, UK Young New Zealander of the Year and climate change scientist Finn Ross says.
Wānaka
February 14
Largest NZ triathlon festival’s 20th run
Next week’s anticipated Challenge Wānaka marks 20th year of New Zealand’s largest triathlon festival, which has attracted more than 25,000 athletes and injected more than $54million into the local economy over the past two decades.
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