A man has been charged after a person was taken to hospital in a serious condition following a reported assault at a Christchurch property on Monday.

Armed police responded to the alleged assault on Olliviers Rd in Phillipstown about 5.40pm on Monday.

The person was found with serious injuries and taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Nathan, Christchurch Metro Crime, said on Wednesday a 52-year-old man has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault.

The man will appear in the Christchurch District Court on October 30.

It comes after two people were found dead and two others seriously injured at another Olliviers Rd property on October 10. A 58-year-old man faced two charges of murder.