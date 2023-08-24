The Denture Centre Queenstown puts the confidence back in your smile. Gareth and Megan McMurdo strive for natural-looking, confident smiles for all their patients.

Gareth has built a solid reputation for offering exceptional denture services, with patients travelling from across Southland and Otago for his superior dedication to quality, meticulous workmanship, friendly demeanour, and ongoing support.

A Southland lad himself, Gareth has never wavered from his vision of providing dedicated denture services to Queenstown and surrounding areas. With over 20 years’ experience, Gareth sees patients directly in clinic, and hand-makes his dentures onsite.

Gareth and Megan are in the process of expanding their denture clinic and delving into the digital world of 3D scanners and printers, ensuring their family business stays at the forefront of denture technology – so they can continue to bring the best denture services to the region.

