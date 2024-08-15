NPC Tipping Competition 2024 - Round 2

NPC Tipping Competition 2024

Welcome to the 2024 edition of the ODT Sport Bunnings NPC Rugby Tipping Competition. Each week we'll be gathering picks from our sponsors to see who can predict not only the winner of each game but the margin as well.

Round 2

Southland hosted Otago in Round One and threw a massive spanner in the works with its 22-13 upset win. The other boil-over came from Bay of Plenty with a comfortable "W" over Waikato in the Chiefs derby match. Most folks had picked the 'Mooloo' men to get the spoils.

This weekend sees some tasty match ups with Tasman at home to Canterbury, and Wellington hosting Taranaki. Can last year's champs pull it off against the team that could well be this year's champion side, that's the question!

On the picking front, largely a mixed bag. The Bottle-O on Hillside reign supreme in top spot (18 points) with Property Brokers and WAE making up the Top 3 on 17 points.

This episode we are joined by Brian Greer from Loan Market Dunedin.