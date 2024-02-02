Aspiring Conversations Returns

After a six-year hiatus, Aspiring Conversations – Festival of Ideas & Kōrero is set to reclaim Wānaka from April 4th to 7th, hosting 14 events across three venues to spark intellectual curiosity, discussion, and feed the soul. The full programme and ticket sales can be found at www.festivalofcolour.co.nz.

Throughout the festival, an eclectic lineup of over forty speakers and artists, including national identities and experts such as Kathryn Ryan, Paddy Gower, Julia Deans, Rod Oram, Siouxsie Wiles, Sam Low and many more, will delve into diverse topics ranging from culture, history, adventure, food, and politics to personal challenges, climate change, artificial intelligence, wellbeing, writing, and the timeless allure of Greek mythology.

The programme promises a mix of storytelling, live theatre, music, spoken word, school workshops, and engaging kōrero, complemented by surprise installations from the local community. Aspiring Conversations offers a unique opportunity to come together, listen, talk, laugh, be challenged, and learn while reconnecting within the ever-expanding community of the Upper Clutha.

A pop-up café, bar service, and bookshop will enhance the festival experience. Extend your Easter in Wānaka and stick around for this wonderful festival full of stimulating and entertaining experiences with national identities, experts and artists! Go to www.festivalofcolour.co.nz for more information.