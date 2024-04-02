Adhesion Sealing - Expertise ensures excellence

Adhesion Sealing stands as a distinguished subcontractor in the construction industry, renowned for its expert services in sealant application, waterproofing, and membrane solutions.

With a particular emphasis on remedying leaking basements, and the application of sealants and membrane decking and roofing, Adhesion Sealing shines in delivering tailored, high-quality outcomes for new builds and repair projects.

Since 1987, the company has cemented its reputation in Dunedin through the deployment of a wide range of products, meticulously chosen to address diverse challenges.

This dedication is bolstered by a team of skilled applicators whose expertise ensures excellence in every task.

Pride in their work is evident through notable projects such as the resin flooring for the Mosgiel pool surrounds and a significant warm roof system for the new Polytech Trades Building.

Success in waterproofing leaking basements across the city further underscores their mastery and reliability.

Adhesion Sealing distinguishes itself from competitors through its comprehensive product selection and a steadfast commitment to quality, driven by a philosophy that no single product fits all situations.

This insight highlights the importance of specialised solutions over generic, off-the-shelf applications.

Adhesion Sealing's dedication to excellence, coupled with its innovative approach and seasoned experience, sets a benchmark in the industry for reliability, quality, and customer satisfaction.

www.adhesionsealing.co.nz

(03) 453-0791

292 Kaikorai Valley Road, Dunedin