Photo: suppliedThis corn fritter recipe is easy to make and jazzed up with all the extras you might find at your local cafe but easily put together at home, at the bach or even at the camp site over a long weekend. These can be pre-made and frozen to take away with you or easily whipped up on site for a yummy brunch to share with your friends and family over a series of upcoming long weekends this autumn. The freshness of the lime cream keeps it light and tasty, bacon lovers will enjoy some added to this dish, hot honey has become all the rage lately and brings a sweet and savoury factor to the dish. Makes 9 fritters Fritters 1 tin creamed corn 1 tin corn kernels ½ red onion 1 spring onion 3 eggs ½ c fine polenta ½ c self-raising flour ¼ tsp ground cumin ¼ tsp chilli flakes or powder ¼ tsp turmeric ½ tsp salt Lime cream 200g sour cream 1 lime — zested and juiced 1 tsp lemon juice Tomato salsa 1 pk cherry tomatoes ½ red onion — pickled Fresh coriander 1 tsp olive oil 1 tsp onion pickle juice ½ packet radish sprouts Hot honey to serve If you don’t have hot honey at home, you can make this by mixing some honey and chilli oil together — 1 tsp chilli oil with ½ cup honey. Method Preheat oven to 200°C fan bake. Start by dicing your red onion, finely slicing your spring onion and lightly beat the eggs in a small bowl. In a large mixing bowl add your tins of corn, onions, flour, polenta, seasonings, eggs, spices and mix well until you get a nice batter consistency. Set aside. To make your lime cream add your sour cream, lime zest and juice, mix well until combined. To make the salsa chop your cherry tomatoes roughly in halves and quarters, finely dice your red onion pickle*. Roughly chop coriander, add all of the above into a bowl and season with salt and pepper, add olive oil, radish sprouts and pickle juice, mix. On a slightly lipped tray with baking paper add your bacon, cook until crispy or to your preferred crispness. Preheat a non-stick pan medium heat. Add a little oil to the pan and scoop your fritter mix out of the bowl with a large kitchen spoon into equal amounts into your hot oiled pan. Flip when you can see them bubble at the top, and crispy on the bottom. When removing from the pan you may want to place them on a second baking tray, to keep in the warmer draw as you batch cook the rest of your mixture. Once these are all cooked and your bacon is ready, it’s time to serve. * If you don’t have this on hand you can make a pickle earlier by finely slicing red onion and covering that in white wine vinegar, lemon juice and salt — set aside until it pickles.