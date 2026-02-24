Photo: Sam SinclairThese easy to make flatbreads are a great option for entertaining large groups for dinners, as leftovers for lunches and they’re so much nicer than anything store bought. If you’d prefer to use wholemeal flour, you can swap out the self-raising and add 1 teaspoon of baking powder per cup of flour. You can use these with a range of fillings; we love them with grilled chicken, meatballs and pulled beef. Smashed avocado, lettuce, salsa and hummus are all great options to sway out the tzatziki and cucumber salads. Super versatile, super easy to make and great as leftovers. Easy handmade flatbreads with grilled halloumi, cucumber and corn salad, tzatziki and hot honey Makes 8 flatbreads Flatbreads 3 cups self-raising flour 1 cup Greek yoghurt ¼ cup olive oil ½ tsp salt ¼ cup water Tzatziki 1 cup Greek yoghurt Handful fresh mint ½ cucumber ½ tsp chilli powder 1 lemon zest and juice Salad 1 cucumber 2 corn cobs 1 red onion — pickled Fresh coriander ¼ cup olive oil ¼ cup pickle vinegar ½ packet radish sprouts Salt and pepper to taste To serve 1-2 pieces of halloumi per wrap Hot honey Method Using a kitchen mixer if you have one — add all the flatbread ingredients to the bowl apart from the water, using a paddle attachment mix at low speed while slowly adding water until it combines into a soft dough that all comes together while not sticking to the bowl — you may or may not need all of the water, it’s OK to not use it all. Once it comes together nicely with no sticky bits, flip out of the bowl on to a clean benchtop and lightly knead into a large dough ball, cover in a bowl with a towel or clingfilm and leave somewhere warm. While the dough is proofing, you can make your salad and tzatziki. For the tzatziki, grate the cucumber and cover in a bowl with salt, sit this aside. Roughly chop your mint and add to a small bowl with yoghurt, chilli powder, lemon zest and juice and mix well. Using a clean cloth or sieve over a sink, squeeze the water out of the cucumber you salted earlier and add to the bowl, mix again. For the salad, in a hot pan with olive oil grill your corn cobs evenly on all sides, adding a little water at the end to steam the cobs. Remove from the pan on to a clean board to cool before cutting longways off the cob. Using a peeler longways along the cucumber from top to bottom all the way around until you hit the seeds in the middle to make cucumber ribbons. In a medium bowl add your corn, cucumber, red pickled onion, sprouts, vinegar and oil, mixing and seasoning to taste. For the flatbreads, cut the dough in half, again in half and again until you have 8 equal-sized doughs. Roll them all into perfectly shaped balls. On a lightly oiled bench roll them out with a rolling pin, roll these out into very thin rounds — around 20cm. In a large lightly oiled and hot non-stick pan, add your flatbreads one at a time and cook until golden to dark brown on one side before flipping to cook the other side. Remove from pan and keep on a tray or wooden board covered with foil to keep warm. Repeat this for all 8. Once these are all cooked off, keep the pan hot and handy to grill your halloumi. To do this have the pan on medium to hot heat with a little oil and cook the halloumi until golden and crispy on both sides. To serve, add a large spoon of tzatziki to the bottom of your bread, then your salad, maybe some spinach or lettuce to bulk this out, top with your grilled halloumi and top with hot honey — delish!