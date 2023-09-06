Light meals for warmer days to come

THE BOOK: Images and text extracted from Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull, photography by Melanie Jenkins (Flash Studios), published by Allen & Unwin, RRP $39.99.

The face behind the popular social media VJ Cooks pages, Insull specialises in easy family-friendly recipes.

This time around she is focusing on recipes with a lighter, fresher feel, in Summer Favourites.

While it might be some time before we get the chance to drag the barbecue out, there is still plenty we can do inside to bring that lighter feel to our meals before summer arrives.

For Insull, that is salads, so she has an entire chapter on them from the classic Thai and potato salads to salads with a Mexican or Kiwi twist.

‘‘Most of them are platter-style salads that are simple to put together and perfect for feeding a crowd.’’

She also includes a chapter on everyday dinners, perfect for busy weeknights, as they are most popular on her social media pages.

Her popular desserts are in there too, such as her brownie trifle and baked lemon and passionfruit cheesecake.

Lemon and blueberry loaf

This is a lovely, light loaf, perfect for morning tea.

The lemon glaze looks so pretty with the blueberries.

MAKES 1

MEDIUM LOAF

Ready in: 1 hour 15 minutes

plus setting time

150g butter, melted

1 cup white sugar

1 Tbsp finely grated lemon zest

½ cup lemon juice

2 eggs, whisked

2 cups plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

¾ cup frozen blueberries, thawed



Lemon glaze

1 cup icing sugar

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C fan bake. Line a 27 x 13 cm loaf tin with baking paper.

Mix together the butter and sugar in a large bowl. Stir in the lemon zest and juice. Add the eggs and mix again.

Sift in the flour, baking powder and soda. Fold together until just combined.

Pour one-third of the batter into the lined tin. Scatter half of the blueberries on top. Repeat with one-third more of the mixture and the remaining blueberries. Finish with the remaining loaf mixture and smooth the top.

Bake for 50-60 minutes, until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool.

To make the lemon glaze, mix the icing sugar, lemon zest and juice. Add the boiling water a little at a time until a drizzling consistency is achieved.

Drizzle the lemon glaze over the cooled loaf. Allow to set before slicing and serving. Store in an airtight container in the pantry.



Tips and tricks

You can use fresh blueberries if they are in season.

Herby chicken dippers

You won’t believe how much flavour is packed into these chicken dippers. It’s the perfect recipe to make when zucchini is in season. Serve with a fresh green salad for dinner or make smaller dippers to share as nibbles at a party or barbecue.

MAKES 24

MEDIUM DIPPERS

Ready in: 40 minutes

2 medium zucchini

500g chicken mince

½ cup breadcrumbs

1 egg

2 spring onions, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh mint, plus extra for garnish

2 Tbsp finely chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp cracked black pepper



Minty dipping sauce

¾ cup Greek yoghurt

1 handful fresh mint, finely chopped

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

1 Tbsp lemon juice

¼ tsp salt

Method

Coarsely grate the zucchini on to a clean tea towel. Pull up the edges and wring out as much liquid as possible.

Transfer to a large mixing bowl. Add all the remaining ingredients and mix until combined.

Roll the mixture into about 24 balls about the size of golf balls. Place on a plate, flatten slightly with the palm of your hand and chill for 10 minutes to firm up.

To make the minty dipping sauce, combine the ingredients in a bowl and chill until needed.

Cook the chicken dippers on a hot barbecue for 15-20 minutes until nicely browned and cooked through.

Serve with the minty dipping sauce on the side, and garnish with extra mint if desired.



Tips and tricks

This mixture could also be made into chicken burger patties.

To save time I use a pull chopper to finely chop my herbs and spring onion together.

Barbecued steak fajitas

Here’s a quick meal that you can cook up on the barbie. I like to marinate the steak and cut up the veges earlier in the day so it comes together quickly at dinnertime.

SERVES 4

Ready in: 30 minutes

Chipotle mayo

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp chipotle sauce

A squeeze of lime juice

500g rump or sirloin steak

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp salt

1 red onion, cut into thin wedges

1 red capsicum, finely sliced

1 yellow capsicum, finely sliced

8 tortillas

To serve

Flesh of 2 avocados, sliced

Fresh coriander

Chilli flakes

Lime wedges

Method

To make the chipotle mayo, combine the ingredients in a small bowl and chill until needed.

Place the steak in a bowl. Add the oil, cumin, smoked paprika and salt and turn the steak to coat.

Grill the steak on a hot barbecue for a few minutes on each side, until cooked to your liking. Allow to rest for a few minutes, then carve into thin slices.

Barbecue the onion and capsicums on the flat griddle for about 10 minutes, until cooked through.

Just before serving, toast the tortillas on the barbecue for about 1 minute on each side.

Serve warm, topped with the grilled steak, onion, capsicums and avocado slices. Drizzle with chipotle mayo and garnish with coriander and chilli flakes. Serve lime wedges alongside.



Tips and tricks

The steak could be swapped out for chicken if you prefer. Just make sure it is cooked through before serving.