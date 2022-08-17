Little lemon and poppy seed biscuits

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Makes 20

Ingredients

115g unsalted butter, softened

⅔ cup sugar

1 Tbsp lemon zest (2 lemons)

1 egg

1½ cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

¼ tsp sea salt flakes

1 Tbsp poppy seeds

Method

Preheat the oven to 170degC.

Cream the butter and sugar together until light and creamy.

Add the lemon zest and continue beating for a further 2 minutes to get the lemon flavour infused.

Add the egg and beat well to combine.

Sift the flour and baking powder together and gently mix through the batter along with the salt and finally the poppy seeds.

Line a baking tray with baking paper and roll 20 even-sized biscuits. Allowing space between each.

Bake 12-15 minutes or until firm to the touch.

Cool before eating. They are also good iced if you feel in the mood.