Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Asparagus rarebit

    By Alison Lambert
    PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT
    PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT
    This delicious little recipe is a cheeky take on the classic rarebit.  Rarebit put into familiar terms is basically a deeply flavoured cheese on toast. I added fresh asparagus which works perfectly with the cheesy sauce to create a delicious light meal.

    Serves 4

    Ingredients

    150g asparagus spears, tough ends removed

    50g flour

    50g butter, plus extra

    250ml strong beer, warmed

    250g strong cheddar cheese, grated

    2 tsp English mustard

    2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

    1 egg yolk

    Pinch salt and freshly ground black pepper

    4 large slices sourdough bread

    Method

    But a medium-sized pot, half filled with lightly salted water to the boil.

    Add the asparagus and cook for 4 minutes. Drain and refresh immediately under cold water. Drain.

    In a small saucepan, melt the butter and make a roux with the flour. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring constantly.

    Slowly pour in the beer, stirring all the time, until you have a thick but smooth sauce. Add the grated cheese and stir until melted. You should now have a thick paste. Mix in the mustard and Worcestershire sauce, egg yolk and season well with black pepper and a pinch of salt.

    Lightly toast and butter the bread, spread a layer of the cheesy sauce over the toasted bread.

    Lay the asparagus over the sauce, then add more of the sauce. Cook under a hot grill for a few minutes, until browned and bubbling.

