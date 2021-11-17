Asparagus rarebit

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Serves 4

150g asparagus spears, tough ends removed

50g flour

50g butter, plus extra

250ml strong beer, warmed

250g strong cheddar cheese, grated

2 tsp English mustard

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 egg yolk

Pinch salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 large slices sourdough bread

Method

But a medium-sized pot, half filled with lightly salted water to the boil.

Add the asparagus and cook for 4 minutes. Drain and refresh immediately under cold water. Drain.

In a small saucepan, melt the butter and make a roux with the flour. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring constantly.

Slowly pour in the beer, stirring all the time, until you have a thick but smooth sauce. Add the grated cheese and stir until melted. You should now have a thick paste. Mix in the mustard and Worcestershire sauce, egg yolk and season well with black pepper and a pinch of salt.

Lightly toast and butter the bread, spread a layer of the cheesy sauce over the toasted bread.

Lay the asparagus over the sauce, then add more of the sauce. Cook under a hot grill for a few minutes, until browned and bubbling.