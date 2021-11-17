Asparagus rarebit

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4
150g asparagus spears, tough ends removed
50g flour
50g butter, plus extra
250ml strong beer, warmed
250g strong cheddar cheese, grated
2 tsp English mustard
2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
1 egg yolk
Pinch salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 large slices sourdough bread
Method
But a medium-sized pot, half filled with lightly salted water to the boil.
Add the asparagus and cook for 4 minutes. Drain and refresh immediately under cold water. Drain.
In a small saucepan, melt the butter and make a roux with the flour. Cook for a couple of minutes, stirring constantly.
Slowly pour in the beer, stirring all the time, until you have a thick but smooth sauce. Add the grated cheese and stir until melted. You should now have a thick paste. Mix in the mustard and Worcestershire sauce, egg yolk and season well with black pepper and a pinch of salt.
Lightly toast and butter the bread, spread a layer of the cheesy sauce over the toasted bread.
Lay the asparagus over the sauce, then add more of the sauce. Cook under a hot grill for a few minutes, until browned and bubbling.