Enchanted by pinot noir selection

Sometimes, I sit down with my regular tasting buddies, Collins and McLaren, and it just feels like the stars align.

That was very much the case with this selection of single vineyard pinot noirs, which did lend credence to why winemakers can get all geeky about individual sites.

Stimulating, wonderfully complex, full of potential yet already offering drinkability, and all making me wish that I had cellar space and funds to spare. A splurge? Yes, but a rewarding one, I feel.

2019 Rockburn

Eleven Barrels

Parkburn Vineyard

pinot noir

Price: $96

Rating: Excellent

Florality, darker flowers

(almost violets), spices, wet

stones, bonfire embers,

plum. Punchy and rich

palate with dark fruits,

boysenberry, charcoal

and a hint of dark

chocolate. Rich and

mouthfilling, a

suppleness and

silkiness with the

tannins nicely

integrated before the

long, spicy finish.

Fleshy, round and

already showing appealing

drinkability.

www.rockburn.co.nz

2019 Gibbston Valley

School House

Single Vineyard

pinot noir

Price: $65

Rating: Excellent

A wisp of liqueur fruits join

smoke and burnt toast,

fragrance building.

Powerful fruit in the mouth

with tannins to match

giving this a dark and

brooding feel. A sweet

burst of fruit is matched

by earthy, spicy

nuances, developing a

grainy feel to the

tannins running to a

long, dry close. Charry

notes more evident with

time. This is clearly built

for the long haul.

www.gibbstonvalley.com

2019 Gibbston Valley

Glenlee

Single Vineyard

Gibbston pinot noir

Price: $65

Rating: Excellent to

outstanding

Berry jam, herbs, savoury

notes, growing perfume, an

interplay between red &

dark fruits. Wood smoke,

herbs, a blackberry like

tanginess, ripe

cranberry weaving its

way through the drying

mid palate. Brightness,

energy and vivacity,

fleshing out, yet

retaining that sweet

fruit/tangy counterpoint.

Youthful, juicy, a

refreshing coolness to the

long finish.

www.gibbstonvalley.com

2019 Gibbston Valley

Le Maitre

Single Vineyard

Gibbston pinot noir

Price: $100

Rating: Outstanding

Delightful fragrance leads,

wild herbs, rhubarb, tea,

savoury notes, sweet red

fruits, ever-changing.

Raspberry, red fruits, a

tangy vibrancy, lightness

and elegance yet

richness too managing

power without weight.

Bright acidity and

surprising tannins with

a long, dry, grainy

close. The youthful

exuberance more

evident, an iron fist in a

velvet glove. Lovely.

www.gibbstonvalley.com

2019 Gibbston Valley

Diamond

Single Vineyard

Pisa pinot noir

Price: $65

Rating: Excellent

Raspberry acid drops, wood

smoke, wood smoke,

humus, gravel, milky

coffee, red & dark fruits,

savoury notes with

aeration. Brooding with

tightly coiled tannins,

real chewiness to the

texture allowing a peek

at the wood smoke,

earth and savoury notes

bubbling under. Ripe

fruit yet not sweet, a

little tangy cranberry

too. Needs time to

reveal all it can offer.

www.gibbstonvalley.com

2019 Gibbston Valley

China Terrace

Single Vineyard

Bendigo pinot noir

Price: $65

Rating: Excellent to

outstanding

Liqueur fruits, berry

compote, raspberry,

shifting to umami and

herb notes. Powerful

palate, crunchy tannins,

sweet fruit yet raciness

too with a minerally/

stony/gravelly element

and black tea notes

adding complexity.

Deceptive weight and

power to this, the

dense fruit match by

other complexing

nuances. Another one

built for the long haul.

www.gibbstonvalley.com