Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Enchanted by pinot noir selection

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine
    3. Wine Reviews

    Sometimes, I sit down with my regular tasting buddies, Collins and McLaren, and it just feels like the stars align.

    That was very much the case with this selection of single vineyard pinot noirs, which did lend credence to why winemakers can get all geeky about individual sites.

    Stimulating, wonderfully complex, full of potential yet already offering drinkability, and all making me wish that I had cellar space and funds to spare. A splurge? Yes, but a rewarding one, I feel.

    2019 Rockburn
    Eleven Barrels
    Parkburn Vineyard
    pinot noir

    Price: $96
    Rating: Excellent

    Florality, darker flowers
    (almost violets), spices, wet
    stones, bonfire embers,
    plum. Punchy and rich
    palate with dark fruits,
    boysenberry, charcoal
    and a hint of dark
    chocolate. Rich and
    mouthfilling, a
    suppleness and
    silkiness with the
    tannins nicely
    integrated before the
    long, spicy finish.
    Fleshy, round and
    already showing appealing
    drinkability.

    www.rockburn.co.nz

     

    2019 Gibbston Valley
    School House
    Single Vineyard
    pinot noir

    Price: $65
    Rating: Excellent

    A wisp of liqueur fruits join
    smoke and burnt toast,
    fragrance building.
    Powerful fruit in the mouth
    with tannins to match
    giving this a dark and
    brooding feel. A sweet
    burst of fruit is matched
    by earthy, spicy
    nuances, developing a
    grainy feel to the
    tannins running to a
    long, dry close. Charry
    notes more evident with
    time. This is clearly built
    for the long haul.

    www.gibbstonvalley.com

     

    2019 Gibbston Valley
    Glenlee
    Single Vineyard
    Gibbston pinot noir

    Price: $65
    Rating: Excellent to
    outstanding

    Berry jam, herbs, savoury
    notes, growing perfume, an
    interplay between red &
    dark fruits. Wood smoke,
    herbs, a blackberry like
    tanginess, ripe
    cranberry weaving its
    way through the drying
    mid palate. Brightness,
    energy and vivacity,
    fleshing out, yet
    retaining that sweet
    fruit/tangy counterpoint.
    Youthful, juicy, a
    refreshing coolness to the
    long finish.

    www.gibbstonvalley.com

     

    2019 Gibbston Valley
    Le Maitre
    Single Vineyard
    Gibbston pinot noir

    Price: $100
    Rating: Outstanding

    Delightful fragrance leads,
    wild herbs, rhubarb, tea,
    savoury notes, sweet red
    fruits, ever-changing.
    Raspberry, red fruits, a
    tangy vibrancy, lightness
    and elegance yet
    richness too managing
    power without weight.
    Bright acidity and
    surprising tannins with
    a long, dry, grainy
    close. The youthful
    exuberance more
    evident, an iron fist in a
    velvet glove. Lovely.

    www.gibbstonvalley.com

     

    2019 Gibbston Valley
    Diamond
    Single Vineyard
    Pisa pinot noir

    Price: $65
    Rating: Excellent

    Raspberry acid drops, wood
    smoke, wood smoke,
    humus, gravel, milky
    coffee, red & dark fruits,
    savoury notes with
    aeration. Brooding with
    tightly coiled tannins,
    real chewiness to the
    texture allowing a peek
    at the wood smoke,
    earth and savoury notes
    bubbling under. Ripe
    fruit yet not sweet, a
    little tangy cranberry
    too. Needs time to
    reveal all it can offer. 

    www.gibbstonvalley.com

     

    2019 Gibbston Valley
    China Terrace
    Single Vineyard
    Bendigo pinot noir

    Price: $65
    Rating: Excellent to
    outstanding

    Liqueur fruits, berry
    compote, raspberry,
    shifting to umami and
    herb notes. Powerful
    palate, crunchy tannins,
    sweet fruit yet raciness
    too with a minerally/
    stony/gravelly element
    and black tea notes
    adding complexity.
    Deceptive weight and
    power to this, the
    dense fruit match by
    other complexing
    nuances. Another one
    built for the long haul.

    www.gibbstonvalley.com

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Store 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     