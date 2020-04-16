One on one: Dick Tayler

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

You spent a lot of your training years in Dunedin. Who were your greatest competitors, either in training or competition?

Regular running mates were Bruce Burns, Bruce Cowan, Lindsay Dey, Bruce Hunter, Stuart Melville, Alan Moir and Trevor Sutherland. It’s hard to choose anyone in particular, as some had specialist distances and all were very good athletes.

What was the worst weather you ever trained in?

It was up in Winchester. There was a strong wind and it was snowing. My dad took me north of Geraldine, about 18-20 miles [29-32km] from the farm. He dropped me off and I ran home with the wind behind me. The other time was when I was staying in Balfour and it was in another snowstorm. I didn’t know it at the time but I went running past All Black Kenny Stewart’s house. He didn’t want to go for a training run and when his father happened to spot me running by, he said, “If that guy can get out and train, then you can get out and train!” I met Kenny years later and he told me he cursed me all the way through the run.

What were some of your pre-race preparation routines?

Probably the one I struggled with the most was coach Arthur Lydiard giving us a mild laxative a couple of days before a race and then, the night before, having to down a cup of sugar. I could never get it down without gagging.

Athletics was what you were good at but, given the choice, was there anything else you ever wanted to be?

A good rugby player. But back then I lacked a lot of confidence in my ability. Now and then I got it right, but I was pretty much a jack of all trades, master of none.

You followed your father into athletics. What about your own children?

I’m rapt that all my kids love sport and work hard to stay fit and healthy. My son, in particular, is a serious and successful age-group competitor. My grandkids, too, are also into their sport and when I get the chance, it’s great to watch them play.

You’ve been in Waikouaiti now for over five years. What is the best part about living here?

The friends I’ve made — even though I have one of only two red-and-black letterboxes in the town!

DICK AND BRENDA

Richard (Dick) Tayler was born in Timaru in 1948 and raised in Temuka and Winchester. He shot to fame when he won the 10,000m gold medal on the first day of the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch. Just one year later, his athletic career was cut short when he was struck with arthritis. Appointed a Member of the New

Zealand Order of Merit for services to athletics, Tayler has also been a farmer, a salesman and an after-dinner speaker. Brenda Allum is the national manager for Sports Medicine New Zealand, based in Dunedin.