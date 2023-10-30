Tipping points coming

PHOTO: NASA

A UN University report warns the world is heading towards six risk tipping points past which systems are no longer able to cope and there are risks of catastrophic impacts or collapse. The six interconnected risk tipping points are accelerating extinctions, groundwater depletion, mountain glaciers melting, space debris, unbearable heat, and an uninsurable future. One author says that, once these tipping points are crossed, it will be difficult to go back, but that the report shows the risks ahead of us, the causes behind them and the urgent changes required to avoid them.