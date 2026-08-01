Visiting conductor Umberto Clerici is excited to be back in Dunedin this week to work with the Dunedin Symphony Orchestra — one of his favourite orchestras.

Fresh from a five-week break at home in Australia, the extraordinarily busy international conductor is in the city to guide the DSO through the final week of rehearsals for its “Clerici Conducts Beethoven’s Triple” concert this Saturday night.

The second of the DSO’s 60th anniversary International Series concerts, the performance will be held this Saturday, August 1, from 7.30pm at the Dunedin Town Hall.

Clerici is thrilled to be working with DSO concertmaster Tessa Petersen (violin) and principal cello Heleen du Plessis — both of whom he knows well, and to be meeting pianist Terence Dennis for the first time.

The three musicians will play together as soloists in a piano trio format for the orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s Triple Concerto.

As well as being part of the orchestra’s 60th anniversary celebrations, the performance will also form part of the University of Otago School of Music’s centenary celebrations. All three musicians lecture in the music department.

“It’s unusual to have three soloists on stage together, so this will be a wonderful collaboration and celebration,” Clerici said.

“The Triple Concerto is a real party piece — it’s very joyful and gives the players many chances to bounce off each other.

“It’s going to be lots of fun.”

Clerici said the concert’s other major work, Brahms’ Symphony No. 2 was another up-beat work, filled with spontaneous moments and joyful melodies.

The two works will match Clerici’s energetic and exuberant conducting style perfectly.

The concert’s opening work, New Zealand composer Dorothy Buchanan’s five-minute Peace Fanfare will bring the sounds of the Pacific into the hall, with a prominent log drum solo. It will also give the DSO’s brass section a chance to shine.

“It’s great to have this piece in the programme to shine a light on a female New Zealand composer and also for its fantastic celebratory rhythms,” Clerici said.

“So, all in all, this concert will be a very joyful occasion.”

Now in hot demand around the world as a conductor of orchestras and opera, Clerici is only able to make it to Dunedin once this year.

“From August last year, I travelled for almost 10 months, including to Europe many times,” he said.

“It can be challenging to manage such a busy schedule, but I am always keen to come to Dunedin when I can.

“The Dunedin Symphony Orchestra was one of the first orchestras to support me when I was starting out, and I am happy to come and give back when I can.”

Clerici said the DSO had a “special mix” of players, including internationally experienced principal musicians, students, and players from other professional backgrounds.

“These are people who love what they do and who really want to play,” he said.

“That makes for a wonderful atmosphere to work in.”

Free Pre-Concert Talk:

There will be a free pre-concert talk presented by Dr Andrew Perkins on Saturday, from 6.40pm-7pm in the Dunedin Town Hall complex.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz