Tuesday, 4 December 2018

Heavy going on shared path after slip

    By Tim Miller
    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    Dunedin cyclist Tony Evans struggles to ride  over rock and soil debris left after heavy rain and flooding caused a bank to give way and slip on to the shared walking and cycle path between central Dunedin and  St Leonards near Maia.

    NZ Transport Agency Coastal Otago maintenance contract manager Nick Rodger said the NZTA was aware of the slip and the Dunedin City Council would clear the debris.

    The transport agency was  responsible for funding the repairs, Mr Rodger said.

    Heavy rain and flooding during November caused the slip, he said.

    Until it was  cleared, the transport agency’s highway maintenance team was monitoring the slip and was in the process of investigating and designing a permanent fix for early next year, he said.

