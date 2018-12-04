Heavy going on shared path after slip

Photo: Peter McIntosh

Dunedin cyclist Tony Evans struggles to ride over rock and soil debris left after heavy rain and flooding caused a bank to give way and slip on to the shared walking and cycle path between central Dunedin and St Leonards near Maia.

NZ Transport Agency Coastal Otago maintenance contract manager Nick Rodger said the NZTA was aware of the slip and the Dunedin City Council would clear the debris.

The transport agency was responsible for funding the repairs, Mr Rodger said.

Heavy rain and flooding during November caused the slip, he said.

Until it was cleared, the transport agency’s highway maintenance team was monitoring the slip and was in the process of investigating and designing a permanent fix for early next year, he said.