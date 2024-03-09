Industry women connect

Runaway Play chief executive Zoe Hobson welcomes guests attending a lunch held to celebrate women working, or wanting to work, in game development. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The chief executive of a Dunedin gaming company hopes other women follow her path into a industry traditionally dominated by men.

Runaway Play yesterday celebrated women in game development at a meet and greet lunch for International Women’s Day.

The event was held at Petri Dish where attendees enjoyed a pizza and good conversation.

Runaway Play chief executive Zoe Hobson said the day was all about women being able to come along and see "people just like them".

"It’s an open invite, and we just tried share it around within the game development scene in Dunedin as much as possible.

"It was just a case of wanting to provide a space for people to get together on International Women’s Day and meet other people in the industry."

Mrs Hobson said there was a lot to be gained by connecting with other people someone identified with in the sector they were employed in.

"Currently the stats show women are under-represented in the game development industry, but I think it is definitely something we are shifting away from.

"Giving people the opportunity to meet other people, being able to see yourself represented and giving people that chance to form connections is quite powerful.

"It would be nice for people to come here, meet other people in the industry and decide that ‘yes, I can also do this’ — I hope that’s what some people walk away from here thinking."

