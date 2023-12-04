Kaikorai Valley College Senior Prizegiving 2023

Students were recognised for their achievements in the 2023 Kaikorai Valley College senior prizegiving.

Kaikorai Valley College 2023 Dux Payton Wells.

Year 11

Outa Aihara, progress in ESOL; Alyssa Bayne, merit in English, geography and mathematics; Lucas Bevin, excellence in technology wood, merit in mathematics, physical education, science and technology metal; Lexie Bottomley, progress in English and science; Skyla Brown, merit in visual art, progress in Japanese and mathematics; Hayley Brown-Fogarty, merit in technology metal, progress in science; Amy Clarke, progress in design and visual communication, drama, geography and science; Sharlett Cooper, senior design and visual communication, excellence in design and visual communication, merit in English, history and science; Ethan Cosgrove, progress in English, mathematics and technology wood; Flynn Daggar, progress in physical education; Drew Dasler, merit in history, mathematics, physical education and technology wood, progress in English and science; Taylor Dennison, merit in mathematics, progress in English and digital technology; Mackenzie Dinnissen, excellence in technology wood, merit in physical education, progress in history; Auryn Donnelly, merit in music; Sam Finch, merit in physical education, progress in literacy, music and SPEC; Tayla Gascoyne, merit in physical education; Maia Gemmell, excellence in history, merit in English and visual art, progress in hospitality and science; Jack Gibb, progress in geography; Laurence Gordon, progress in English and physical education; Madison Hammer, merit in English and history, progress in geography; Amy Hitchcox, excellence in English and history; merit in geography and visual art, progress in mathematics; Xenn Hook, progress in technology metal; Janco Horn, excellence in mathematics and technology wood; merit in drama, English and science, progress in digital technology; Matt Hurring, progress in hospitality, mathematics and technology wood; Caleb Jones, progress in science, technology metal and technology wood, Jeremy Jones, excellence in English and history, merit in geography and science; Zara Kleinlangevelsloo, excellence in English and history, merit in geography, mathematics and science, progress in visual art; Ruben Levens, progress in English, music, physical education and science; Chuyue Lin, merit in design and visual communication, progress in English and hospitality; Mia Mathieson, progress in English and science; Yuki Matsuura, merit in mathematics, progress in ESOL and visual art; Layla Maynard, merit in art, progress in history, hospitality and mathematics; Catherine McLeod, excellence in music, merit in physical education, progress in mathematics; Hannah Miller, merit in English, progress in history, hospitality and science; Memphis Muir, excellence in mathematics, music and textiles technology, merit in English and science, progress in digital technology; Pharitporn Panitkachonkul, award for senior practical textiles technology, merit in textiles technology, progress in art, ESOL and hospitality; Patrick Payne, merit in technology wood; Jasmine Rankin, merit in English and technology wood, progress in digital technology and history; Ashley Redding, progress in English and mathematics, Euwen Robson-Roberts, excellence in music and technology metal, merit in physical education, progress in English; Gabriel Sealy, progress in mathematics and technology wood; Josh Serna, merit in English; James Sutherland, cup for music composition, excellence in mathematics and music, merit in English and Japanese; Thomas Sutherland, excellence in science, merit in mathematics, progress in art; Virtuous Tabe, progress in English and design and visual communication; Yuto Ujihara, progress in ESOL and mathematics; Haoyang Wang, merit in design and visual communication, progress in mathematics; Sarah Wilkie, excellence in English, history and music, merit in mathematics and science, progress in Japanese; Ko Ho Yiu, merit in technology wood, progress in physical education

Year 12

Thaer Akleh, merit in technology wood, progress in design and visual communication; Manaka Arai, excellence in ESOL, merit in digital technology, progress in geography, mathematics and photography; Harrison Bartley, progress in design and visual communication; Samuel Bennett, progress in mathematics; Jesse Browning, progress in music; Thomas Burns, drama cup for contribution to drama, merit in drama and physical education; Tristin Carey-Bailey, merit in music, progress in mathematics; Blake Clark, merit in literacy and SPEC, progress in mathematics; Daniel Comins, award for excellence in science, trophy for the student showing the most passion in biology, excellence in biology and chemistry, merit in English, mathematics and physics, progress in Japanese; Emilie Cook, excellence in biology and Japanese, Merit in chemistry, English, mathematics and physics; Harry de Woeps, excellence in technology wood, merit in gateway, progress in technology metal; Samantha Elliott, award for top year 12 mathematics student, excellence in mathematics, merit in biology, chemistry and English; Mitchell Fox, award for senior technology, merit in technology metal; Ryder Gaut, progress in music; Arlya Gordon, excellence in history, merit in English, progress in biology, chemistry, hospitality, mathematics; Bea Harbrow, progress in photography; Kaden Hopping, merit in music, progress in history and physical education; Daimon Hughes, merit in drama and physical education, progress in music;

Shan Roung Ku, merit in biology, chemistry, and mathematics, progress in hospitality; Tara MacKay, award for commitment to art, excellence in visual art (painting), merit in English and geography; Ka Lok Man, progress in ESOL; Sophie Marsh, excellence in technology wood; Ieuan McAulay, merit in physical education; Nevaeh McKenzie, merit in drama, progress in biology and mathematics; Omar Momani, progress in art, literacy, mathematics and physical education; Cassidy Moore, progress in biology and mathematics; Hunter Moreton, merit in biology and English, progress in chemistry, Japanese and mathematics; Hazuki Oya, progress in ESOL; Hunor Peter, award for top year 12 mathematics student, excellence in biology, English, mathematics and physics, merit in chemistry; Liza Piatova, excellence in music, merit in biology and English, progress in chemistry and mathematics; Maanveer Pillay, progress in physical education; Bhavya Prasad, progress in English and hospitality; Amelia Quigley, merit in mathematics; Dartanyon Richards, music cup for the greatest contribution to music, merit in music and technology wood; Luka Sasse, progress in music; Suryanayan Sudheesh, merit in music; Caleb Turner, progress in music and SPEC; Regan Vince, progress in English, hospitality and skills for employment; Ashlee Walters, progress in music and SPEC; Max Waters, Merit in drama, progress in biology; Jack Williamson, merit in technology wood, progress in technology metal

Year 13

Sophie Arthur, progress in art and music; Alice Barrett, excellence in physical education, merit in geography and history; Samuel Batchelor, progress in biology, calculus, gateway and physics; Tyrone Bell, excellence in technology wood, merit in calculus; Finn Casey, merit in SPEC (spec qualification - certificate in skills for living for supported learners level 1); Lewis Dean, merit in outdoor pursuits, progress in biology, chemistry and mathematics; Jade Duffy-Maxwell, progress in English; Hannah Fiveash, merit in technology wood, progress in English; Charlotte Gemmell, progress in biology and geography; Madison Himburg, cup for photography, progress in art; Alyssa Hitchcox, progress in English; Henry King, progress in English; Callum Low, merit in technology wood; Ella Matheson, progress in physical education; Jordan McVicker, progress in hospitality; Harry Miller, progress in SPEC; Liam Prent, progress in English; Melissa Reid, merit in geography, progress in biology; Cassidy Renton, merit in outdoor pursuits, progress in mathematics; Madison Roche, progress in design and visual communication; Juralaks Sansri, excellence in Japanese, progress in biology; Joshua Smith, progress in calculus, English and physics; Madison Thomas Ching, merit in calculus, drama and English, progress in chemistry; Ash Tito, progress in English; Lukas Vandervis, merit in music, progress in physical education; Damion Webb, merit in literacy, mathematic and SPEC, progress in music; Aimee Wells, progress in hospitality and textiles technology; Payton Wells, excellence in physical education, merit in history; Carly Wishart, progress in physical education.

Otago University Scholarships

Alice Barrett University of Otago Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship; Tyrone Bell Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award.

Otago Polytechnic Scholarship

Joshua Smith Otago Polytechnic Principal's Leadership Award; Samuel Bachelor Otago Polytechnic Pacific Island Secondary School Recognition Award Scholarship.

Special Prizes

Tyrone Bell Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award; Samuel Bachelor Pasifika Scholarship Award in Memory of Kopumaki Rouvi.

Geoff Broad Memorial Awards

Proxime Accessit: Alice Barrett; Dux: Payton Wells.

SPORTS AND CULTURAL PRIZES

Year 9

Lillian Bain, certificate of junior merit: smallbore rifle shooting; Eden Bell-Nash, certificate of junior excellence: performance (music), certificate of contribution: American jazz dance; George Canning, sailing trophy for best all round sailor, certificate of junior merit: smallbore rifle shooting; Ioaba Dean-Harris, certificate of junior merit: darts, certificate of contribution: cook island dance; Savannah Erey, certificate of contribution: kapa haka; Alyssa Evans, certificate of contribution: rasa dance; Riley Foster, certificate of contribution: production; Amber Hurring, award: excellence in performance singing, certificate of junior excellence: performance (music), certificate of contribution: choir, production, rock quest and talent quest; Mikaela Illingworth, judo trophy for best all round judoka; Jade Kidd, certificate of junior merit: marching, Jamie Lind, pride trophy for student with highest sponsorship; Shikayla Low, certificate of contribution: short story; Sarah McKenzie, certificate of contribution: orchestra and choir; Connor McVicar, athletics trophy minor boys (u14), cup minor boys (u14) cross country, 1000km challenge junior boys trophy, certificate of junior merit: athletics; Mikaela Rankin, certificate of contribution: kapa haka, choir; Ethan Sinclair, judo club trophy for most improved judoka, certificate of junior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: rock quest, talent quest; Salem Trounson, certificate of contribution: scouts; Kassie Vincent, certificate of junior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: rock quest, talent quest; Nikita Wright, certificate of junior excellence: judo, certificate of junior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: rock quest and talent quest

Year 10

Lucas Bain, junior boys football trophy for most promising junior player, junior touch trophy for most promising junior player, certificate of junior merit: smallbore rifle shooting; Matthew Barrett, junior boys futsal trophy – most valuable player; Dallis Bosworth, certificate of contribution: gang show, scouts; Lena Crawford-Moore, certificate of contribution: dance, certificate of junior merit: brathwaite centre production; Grace Duxbury, athletics trophy junior girls (u15), cup junior girls (u15) cross country, netball trophy for most improved junior netball player, certificate of junior merit: highland dancing; Zara Evans, certificate of junior merit: marching; Jamin Falwasser, certificate of contribution: kapa haka; Shawna Henderson, certificate of junior excellence: figure skating; Joshua Hopping, cup junior boys (u15) cross country, trophy: most promising junior instrumentalist; Azariah Hughes, athletics trophy minor girls (u14), cup minor girls (u14) cross country, trophy: year 9 and 10 girls most valuable basketball player, trophy most promising junior netball player, certificate of junior merit: athletics; Janelle Martin, certificate of junior merit: marching; Blake Rickerby, certificate of contribution: Ōtepoti improv club; Kayden Robinson, athletics trophy junior boys (u15), most valuable basketball player; Grace Shemely, certificate of contribution: gang show and talent quest; Aditya Surira, certificate of contribution: Ōtepoti improv club; Cody Te Ngahue-Forbes, certificate of junior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: rock quest and talent quest; Joshua White, promise in junior drama, certificate of contribution: production

Year 11

Lucas Bevin, trophy for 1000km; Amy Clarke, certificate of senior merit: marching; Mackenzie Dinnissen, intermediate girls (u16) cross country, contribution to lifesaving, netball most promising senior player; Auryn Donnelly, certificate of senior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: production band, talent quest and rock quest; Aleesha Erey, certificate of senior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: production, choir, rock quest and talent quest; Sam Finch, certificate of senior merit: brathwaite centre kapa haka; Tayla Gascoyne, certificate of senior merit: production, certificate of senior excellence: performance (music), certificate of contribution: choir, rock quest, orchestra and talent quest; Amy Hitchcox, most improved senior netball player; Catherine McLeod, certificate of senior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: rock quest and talent quest; Memphis Muir, certificate of senior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: talent quest and rock quest; Jasmine Rankin, certificate of contribution: kapa haka; Euwen Robson-Roberts, certificate of senior excellence: performance (music), certificate of contribution: production band, rock quest and talent quest; Jade Scott, certificate of senior merit: marching; Sarah Wilkie, certificate of senior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: talent quest and rock quest

Year 12

Thaer Akleh, certificate of senior merit: football; Manaka Arai, certificate of contribution: brathwaite centre production; Adrien Auvray Matyn, trophy senior boys cross country, certificate of senior merit: badminton and volleyball; Harrison Bartley, certificate of senior merit: football; Thomas Burns, most valuable boys volleyball player, certificate of senior merit: futsal, volleyball and football, certificate of senior merit: production, certificate of contribution: shakespeare festival, Ōtepoti improv club, theatre games and st john cadets; Tristin Carey-Bailey, certificate of senior merit: volleyball, certificate of senior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: rock quest, talent quest and production band; Blake Clark, certificate of senior excellence: brathwaite centre production, certificate of senior merit: football; Daniel Comins, certificate of senior merit: production, certificate of contribution kapa haka; Ariki Conway-Katipa, certificate of senior excellence: performance (music), certificate of contribution: rock quest, talent quest, amped project and production band; Emilie Cook, services to girls badminton, certificate of senior merit: badminton, touch, certificate of senior merit: production, certificate of contribution: kapa haka and debating; Samantha Elliott, trophy athletics intermediate girls (u16), certificate of senior merit: touch, certificate of contribution: kapa haka, debating and production; Mitchell Fox, certificate of contribution: cadets (sea); Arlya Gordon, senior girls cross country; Freya Hunter, certificate of senior merit: marching and production; Hiu Yat Lo, certificate of contribution: talent quest; Samantha Logan, certificate of senior merit: netball; Tara MacKay, certificate of senior excellence: visual art, certificate of contribution: celebrate art and production; Ieuan McAulay, athletics intermediate boys (u16), intermediate boys (u16) cross country, football cup for most promising player, certificate of senior merit: football, futsal, certificate of contribution: futsal; Nevaeh McKenzie, promise in performance, certificate of senior merit: handball, certificate of senior excellence: production; Hunter Moreton, certificate of senior merit: touch, badminton and volleyball, certificate of senior excellence: production, certificate of contribution: kapa haka and brathwaite centre production; Hunor Peter, athletics senior 1500m, waterpolo trophy for most valuable player, contribution to kapa haka, certificate of senior merit: badminton, certificate of senior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: production band and kapa haka; Liza Piatova, excellence in instrumental playing in a group, certificate of senior excellence: performance (music), certificate of senior merit: touch, certificate of senior merit: production, certificate of contribution: kapa haka, rock quest, talent quest and debating; Maanveer Pillay, football trophy for most improved player, certificate of senior merit: football; Bhavya Prasad, certificate of contribution: kapa haka; Dartanyon Richards, certificate of senior excellence: performance (music), certificate of contribution: rock quest, talent quest and amped project; Luka Sasse, certificate of senior merit: performance (music), certificate of contribution: production band and talent quest; Tristan Smith, certificate of contribution: talent quest and brathwaite centre production; Suryanayan Sudheesh, certificate of senior merit: volleyball; Caleb Turner, certificate of senior merit: brathwaite centre production; Regan Vince, most valuable netball player, greatest contribution to netball, certificate of senior merit: netball and handball, certificate of contribution: netball and handball; Kelsey Wadley, certificate of senior merit: marching; Ella Woodward, table tennis cup for greatest contribution, certificate of senior merit: table tennis, certificate of contribution: shakespeare festival, certificate of contribution: table tennis

Year 13

Sophie Arthur, brathwaite centre cultural award, certificate of contribution: brathwaite centre production; Alice Barrett, athletics senior girls trophy, most valuable girls volleyball player trophy, certificate of senior merit: volleyball; Samuel Batchelor, best judoka trophy, certificate of senior merit: judo and smallbore rifle shooting, certificate of contribution: kapa haka and Pasifika speech competition; Tyrone Bell, most valuable boy basketball player trophy, outdoor pursuits trophy for outstanding contribution, softball trophy for most honourable player, touch trophy for best and fairest player, certificate of senior merit: basketball and touch, certificate of contribution: basketball, certificate of contribution: kapa haka; Lewis Dean, certificate of senior merit: production; Marion Deneubourg, certificate of contribution: brathwaite centre production; Jade Duffy-Maxwell, certificate of senior merit: netball and volleyball; Marissa Hanson, certificate of contribution: st john cadets; Madison Himburg, certificate of senior merit: visual art, certificate of contribution: celebrate art, certificate of contribution: celebrate art (excellence award); Alyssa Hitchcox, certificate of senior merit: netball and volleyball; Henry King, certificate of senior merit: handball; Callum Low, rugby trophy for loyalty, effort and sportsmanship, certificate of senior merit: touch; Jordan McVicker, certificate of senior merit: netball; Harry Miller, certificate of senior merit: football; Liam Prent, trophy athletics senior boys; trophy for futsal most valuable player, trophy greatest contribution to handball, certificate of senior merit: futsal, handball, basketball and volleyball, certificate of contribution: handball; Cassidy Renton, certificate of contribution: gang show; Madison Roche, certificate of contribution: celebrate art; Juralaks Sansri, certificate of contribution: brathwaite centre production; Pitinat Siriwattanaweerakul, trophy for service to boys badminton, certificate of senior merit: badminton; Joshua Smith , certificate of contribution: choir; Madison Thomas-Ching, trophy leadership in stage events, certificate of senior excellence: production, certificate of contribution: shakespeare festival, talent quest and kapa haka; Lukas Vandervis, the brathwaite centre sport award certificate of senior merit: brathwaite centre production; Aimee Wells, certificate of contribution: st john cadets.