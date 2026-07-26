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‘Like a cup of cold sick with a chaser of sour disappointment’: shock and sadness over University Book Shop downsizing

The University Book Shop will be leaving its Great King St premises, which it has occupied since 1962, after a decision by the Otago University Students\\' Association to relocate it to a smaller, student-focused store in Cumberland St. Photo: Gregor Richardson\\n\\n. Photo: Gregor Richardson
The University Book Shop will be leaving its Great King St premises, which it has occupied since 1962, after a decision by the Otago University Students\\' Association to relocate it to a smaller, student-focused store in Cumberland St. Photo: Gregor Richardson\\n\\n. Photo: Gregor Richardson
The University Book Shop will be leaving its Great King St premises, which it has occupied since 1962, after a decision by the Otago University Students' Association to relocate it to a smaller, student-focused store in Cumberland St. Photo: Gregor Richardson . Photo: Gregor Richardson
Tim Scott
Tim Scott
Tim ScottReporter
Sunday, July 26, 2026
News|Dunedin
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